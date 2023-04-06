Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 6

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 7:25 PM IST

MPC Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged But War Against Inflation To Continue

MPC will not hesitate to take further action as may be required in its future meetings, says Shaktikanta Das.

Das Says Domestic Lenders Healthy Despite Global Banking Volatility

The RBI's focus is on identifying the root cause of vulnerabilities rather than dealing with symptoms.

Dabur Expects Q4 Revenue Growth In Single Digits

While urban markets have returned to positive volume growth, the rural markets remain muted, says the company.

New Online Gaming Rules Issued By Government

The new rules propose governance via self-regulatory organisations.

Making Sense Of Startups' 'Lagaan' Allegations Against Google

An Indian startup think-tank has drummed up support to voice concerns against Google's 'exorbitant' commissions.

Muthoot Finance Approves Interim Dividend Of Rs 22 Per Share

The company will have an outgo of Rs 883.19 crore from the dividend payout.

RBI Proposes Measures To Bolster Grievance Redressal At Credit Bureaus

RBI notes the rise in complaints regarding credit bureaus, while proposing measures to bolster consumer protection.

