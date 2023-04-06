Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 6

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
MPC will not hesitate to take further action as may be required in its future meetings, says Shaktikanta Das.
The RBI's focus is on identifying the root cause of vulnerabilities rather than dealing with symptoms.
While urban markets have returned to positive volume growth, the rural markets remain muted, says the company.
The new rules propose governance via self-regulatory organisations.
An Indian startup think-tank has drummed up support to voice concerns against Google's 'exorbitant' commissions.
The company will have an outgo of Rs 883.19 crore from the dividend payout.
RBI notes the rise in complaints regarding credit bureaus, while proposing measures to bolster consumer protection.