Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 5

April 5

Hero MotoCorp Introduces Voluntary Retirement Scheme For Staff

VRS is applicable to the entire staff of India's largest two-wheeler maker.

New Foreign Trade Policy Shifts Focus Towards Simplifying Trade, Logistics

The new policy shifts from an 'incentive-based' to a 'remission-based' approach.

Reliance Retail's Beauty App Tira Goes Live; Flagship Store Unveiled In Mumbai

The move pits Reliance against LVMH's Sephora and domestic rivals Nykaa, and Myntra.

Supreme Court Declines To Entertain Plea Against Misuse Of CBI, ED

Around 95% of the cases being probed by investigative agencies are against opposition leaders, the petitioners said.

Reliance Retail Ropes In Ex-Amul Chief RS Sodhi To Push Grocery Business

Sodhi has joined Reliance Retail in an advisory role, according to people familiar with the matter.

Nykaa Q4 Update: Beauty And Personal Care Segment Aid Revenue Growth

Nykaa says its beauty and personal care categories have seen sustained strong demand in Q4.

RBI Monetary Policy Expectations

The GDP and CPI projections from the RBI are central to the MPC deliberations on future monetary policy actions.

