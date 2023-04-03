Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 3

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
Every $10 per barrel rise in crude oil price will increase India's import bill by $15 billion annually.
RBI is unsure whether banks want the liquidity or just want the comfort that the RBI will provide liquidity.
The brokerage initiates coverage on the company with an 'underweight'.
Reliance Jio now controls 38.5% of India's active user base of 1,024.81 million.
Vaz's position will be taken over by Madhusudhan Rao, who has been with Swiggy for over four years as SVP.
Reduced market lot size will help boost retail participation in the derivatives segment.
The IPO was subscribed 0.03 times, or 3%, as of 5:00 p.m. on April 3.