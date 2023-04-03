Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 3

How OPEC+ Oil Output Cut Could Impact India — Analysts' View

Every $10 per barrel rise in crude oil price will increase India's import bill by $15 billion annually.

RBI Wary Of Market Call For More Liquidity Amid Muted Demand From Banks

RBI is unsure whether banks want the liquidity or just want the comfort that the RBI will provide liquidity.

KPIT Technologies Shares Tumble As JPMorgan Sees 44% Downside

The brokerage initiates coverage on the company with an 'underweight'.

Reliance Jio Outpaces Airtel In Active Subscriber Base Amid 5G Rollout

Reliance Jio now controls 38.5% of India's active user base of 1,024.81 million.

Swiggy CTO Dale Vaz Steps Down; Madhusudhan Rao To Take Over

Vaz's position will be taken over by Madhusudhan Rao, who has been with Swiggy for over four years as SVP.

NSE Cuts Nifty Bank Futures Lot Size: Here's How It Impacts Retail Investors

Reduced market lot size will help boost retail participation in the derivatives segment.

Avalon Technologies IPO Subscribed 3% On Day 1

The IPO was subscribed 0.03 times, or 3%, as of 5:00 p.m. on April 3.

Meet India's Youngest Billionaires

Avalon Technologies IPO: All You Need To Know

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 3
