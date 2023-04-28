Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 28

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 7:30 PM IST

Siddhartha Mohanty Appointed LIC Chairperson By Government

After June 2024, Mohanty will continue to hold office as the chief executive officer and managing director up to 62 years of age till June 7, 2025.

Coforge Spent More Than A Fourth Of Q4 Profit On Celebratory iPads For Employees

The company spent Rs 80.3 crore on buying Apple iPads for employees to mark a revenue milestone.

Wipro Share Buyback: Analysts See Near-Term Support For Stock Price

The Rs 12,000 crore buyback is the biggest ever buyback that the company has announced.

HUL Shares Slip As Brokerages Flag Margin Pressure

Hindustan Unilever Ltd.'s consolidated fourth-quarter net profit rose 13% YoY to Rs 2,600 crore, versus a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 2,609.67 crore.

Ultratech Cement Q4 Results: Profit Falls 32% On Tax Expense

The drop in bottom line came despite a double-digit rise in revenue from operations during the period under review.

RBI Wants Large PSU, Private Banks To Invest More On IT As Volumes Rise

RBI asks SBI, ICICI Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., and Punjab National Bank to invest more in information technology.

IMD Warns Of Above Normal Temperatures In Most Parts Of India In May

Above normal heat wave days are expected over most parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal.

