Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 27

Axis Bank reported a net loss in Q4, owing to Citi buy.
Revenue growth at Wipro declined in the March quarter amid eroding profitability.
Multiple factors contributed to growth and profitability, despite FY23 being a difficult year, said Rakesh Sharma.
Existing heat action plans suffer many drawbacks, impacting efficacy.
Ministry of Jal Shakti launches the first census of water bodies to develop a national database for all water bodies.
The tribunal said the amount received by the homeowner was compensation for issues faced due to relocation.
The company reported strong numbers in the fourth quarter, with after-tax profits up 21%, beating consensus estimates.
After the demerger, Raymond and Raymond Lifestyle Business will be the two listed entities of the group.