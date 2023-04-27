Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 27

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

8:01 PM IST

Axis Bank Q4 Net Loss At Rs 5,728 Crore On One-Time Hit From Citi Buy

Axis Bank reported a net loss in Q4, owing to Citi buy.

Wipro Q4 Results: Profit Dips, Board Okays Rs 12,000-Crore Buyback

Revenue growth at Wipro declined in the March quarter amid eroding profitability.

Bajaj Auto Weathers The Storm In Tough Times, What Next?

Multiple factors contributed to growth and profitability, despite FY23 being a difficult year, said Rakesh Sharma.

Heat Waves, People And The Economy. What's Happening?

Existing heat action plans suffer many drawbacks, impacting efficacy.

India Conducted Its First Water Census. Here Are The Key Highlights

Ministry of Jal Shakti launches the first census of water bodies to develop a national database for all water bodies.

Rental Compensation Paid By Developer Not Liable To Tax, Says ITAT

The tribunal said the amount received by the homeowner was compensation for issues faced due to relocation.

Syngene International To Invest $100 Million; Guides For High Teens Revenue Growth

The company reported strong numbers in the fourth quarter, with after-tax profits up 21%, beating consensus estimates.

Raymond Demerges Lifestyle Business To Become Net Debt-Free

After the demerger, Raymond and Raymond Lifestyle Business will be the two listed entities of the group.

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 27

CSK ICICI Bank Credit Card: Features And Benefits

5 New Features Expected In Apple iOS 17
