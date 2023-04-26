Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 26

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
The carmaker's net profit rose 43% year-on-year to Rs 2,623.6 crore in the quarter ended March.
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights raised concerns over Bournvita's packaging, which fails to acknowledge high sugar content.
Microsoft already accounts for an estimated 60–70% of global cloud gaming services.
This follows Jupiter's January venture debt fundraise of Rs 100 crore, which was geared towards gaining an NBFC license.
A fundamental shift is underway in the way Tata Communications functions, says CFO Kabir Ahmed Shakir.
The company earned a net premium of Rs 19,469 crore, which is a surge of 25% over the previous year.
India may look at increasing the discounted Russian coal imports in FY24 to balance out impact.
The report said that the outlook on valuations being hyped jumped from 25% of investors believing so in 2021 to 55% in 2022.