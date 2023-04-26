Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 26

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 7:30 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki Profit Rises 43% On Higher Sales, Realisations

The carmaker's net profit rose 43% year-on-year to Rs 2,623.6 crore in the quarter ended March.

Bournvita Controversy: Child Rights Body Asks Mondelez To Withdraw Misleading Ads

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights raised concerns over Bournvita's packaging, which fails to acknowledge high sugar content.

U.K.'s Antitrust Watchdog Blocks $69 Billion Microsoft-Activision Deal

Microsoft already accounts for an estimated 60–70% of global cloud gaming services.

Neobank Jupiter Bags NBFC License In Bid To Bolster Lending Operations

This follows Jupiter's January venture debt fundraise of Rs 100 crore, which was geared towards gaining an NBFC license.

Tata Communications Aims For Billion Dollar Verticals In Commtech Quest

A fundamental shift is underway in the way Tata Communications functions, says CFO Kabir Ahmed Shakir.

HDFC Life Insurance Q4 Results: Profit Falls, Misses Estimates

The company earned a net premium of Rs 19,469 crore, which is a surge of 25% over the previous year.

Coal Prices May Rise Again In Second Quarter Of FY24 On China Stocking

India may look at increasing the discounted Russian coal imports in FY24 to balance out impact.

About 55% Of Early Investors Believe Startups Were 'Overvalued' In 2022: Report

The report said that the outlook on valuations being hyped jumped from 25% of investors believing so in 2021 to 55% in 2022.

India World's Fourth Largest Defence Spender In 2022: Report

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 26

IDFC FIRST Bank Millennia Credit Card: Features And Benefits
