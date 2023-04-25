Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 25

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
Tata Consumer Products' Q4 net profit rose 23% over the previous year to Rs 268.59 crore.
CLSA estimates that Macrotech will reach significant scale over the next three years.
Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth $1,069 million, or Rs 8,767 crore, in the first half of April.
The bankruptcy of client Invacare Corp. had wiped out the operational profitability of Birlasoft in the December quarter.
ADAMA India reported a decline in sales and volumes for the first quarter of the calendar year 2023.
Goyal's comment comes less than a month after PhonePe Pvt. launched its Pincode app, built on top of ONDC.
The company said four of the 10 observations following the inspection by the U.S. FDA were repeats.
Bajaj Auto's Q4 revenue rose 12% to Rs 8,904.7 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 8,567 crore.