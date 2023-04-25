Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 25

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 6:41 PM IST

Tata Consumer Q4 Results: Profit Up 23%, Price Hikes Aid Margin Recovery

Tata Consumer Products' Q4 net profit rose 23% over the previous year to Rs 268.59 crore.

Macrotech Developers Gets Upgraded To 'Outperform' By CLSA After Stock Correction

CLSA estimates that Macrotech will reach significant scale over the next three years.

Sectors That Saw Foreign Inflows And Outflows In The First Half Of April

Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth $1,069 million, or Rs 8,767 crore, in the first half of April.

Birlasoft Arrives At $2 Million Settlement With Bankrupt U.S. Client

The bankruptcy of client Invacare Corp. had wiped out the operational profitability of Birlasoft in the December quarter.

Why Crop Protection Stocks May Be In A Spot Of Bother

ADAMA India reported a decline in sales and volumes for the first quarter of the calendar year 2023.

Don't Want Separate ONDC Platforms By Firms, Says Piyush Goyal

Goyal's comment comes less than a month after PhonePe Pvt. launched its Pincode app, built on top of ONDC.

U.S. Drug Regulator Flags 10 Lapses At Lupin’s Pithampur Facility

The company said four of the 10 observations following the inspection by the U.S. FDA were repeats.

Bajaj Auto Q4 Results: Profit Falls, But Beats Estimates

Bajaj Auto's Q4 revenue rose 12% to Rs 8,904.7 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 8,567 crore.

