Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 24

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

April 24

Gig Workers Strike As Labour Codes Languish

Gig economy workers resort to going on strike as the implementation of new labour laws continues to get delayed.

India's Digitisation Journey Holds Lessons For Other Countries: IMF

India's experience with building digital public infrastructure highlights lessons for other countries embarking on a digitisation journey, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Mann Ki Baat Heard By More Than 100 Crore People At Least Once: Study

More than 100 crore people have listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at least once, according to a study by IIM Rohtak.

Green Deposits: Should RBI Mandate Climate Change Norms?

The intent behind green deposits and green bonds is to raise funds that will be used only for financing ‘green projects’.

Air India Makes $200 Million Investment To Use ChatGPT-Driven Chatbot

Air India says it will be using a ChatGPT-driven chatbot and various other initiatives as part of modernising the airline's digital systems.

Infosys Signs Deal To Revamp Saudi Aramco's HR Technology

Infosys has signed a deal with Saudi Aramco to build HR technology at the world's largest oil producer.

Subsidy Race, Onshoring And Higher For Longer Inflation

The rule-based world order cannot sustain on a selective engagement, nor can it survive a beggar thy ally proposition, writes Shankkar Aiyar.

