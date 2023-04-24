Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 24

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
Gig economy workers resort to going on strike as the implementation of new labour laws continues to get delayed.
India's experience with building digital public infrastructure highlights lessons for other countries embarking on a digitisation journey, according to the International Monetary Fund.
More than 100 crore people have listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at least once, according to a study by IIM Rohtak.
The intent behind green deposits and green bonds is to raise funds that will be used only for financing ‘green projects’.
Air India says it will be using a ChatGPT-driven chatbot and various other initiatives as part of modernising the airline's digital systems.
Infosys has signed a deal with Saudi Aramco to build HR technology at the world's largest oil producer.
The rule-based world order cannot sustain on a selective engagement, nor can it survive a beggar thy ally proposition, writes Shankkar Aiyar.