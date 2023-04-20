Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 20

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
The fight against inflation is not over and efforts to bring it down closer to the target will continue, Shaktikanta Das said.
The IT services firm saw revenue dip 0.35% over the previous three months to Rs 26,606 crore.
AISTA says the industry sold the finished product at a discount of 10% in the domestic market in the first six months.
India has gained about 80 basis points in market share in services exports since Covid-19, says Morgan Stanley.
The revenue growth of retailers may appear optically higher on a weak base due to Omicron-related impact.
The pledge was created through the depository system on April 17, for the loan amount of Rs 1,500 crore.
With this expansion, Wipro Consumer Care is looking to become a "sizable player" in the packaged foods segment, it said.
Mokashi was under probe for interfering with the rating process in companies including DHFL and Yes Bank Ltd., among others.