Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 20

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 7:55 PM IST

MPC Minutes: Members Continue To Emphasise On Pause, Not Pivot

The fight against inflation is not over and efforts to bring it down closer to the target will continue, Shaktikanta Das said.

HCL Technologies Q4 Results: Revenue Dips Amid Signs Of Slowdown

The IT services firm saw revenue dip 0.35% over the previous three months to Rs 26,606 crore.

India's Sugar Stock Just About Enough To Last Till Diwali, Say Millers

AISTA says the industry sold the finished product at a discount of 10% in the domestic market in the first six months.

India's Services Exports Industry Has Begun Its Second Innings

India has gained about 80 basis points in market share in services exports since Covid-19, says Morgan Stanley.

Pain Persists For Retailers In Q4 As Inflation Crimps Spending

The revenue growth of retailers may appear optically higher on a weak base due to Omicron-related impact.

Vedanta Pledges Hindustan Zinc's Shares For Rs 1,500 Crore Loan

The pledge was created through the depository system on April 17, for the loan amount of Rs 1,500 crore.

Wipro Consumer Care Expands Foods Portfolio With Brahmins Buyout

With this expansion, Wipro Consumer Care is looking to become a "sizable player" in the packaged foods segment, it said.

SEBI Bars CARE Ratings' Ex-CEO Rajesh Mokashi For Two Years

Mokashi was under probe for interfering with the rating process in companies including DHFL and Yes Bank Ltd., among others.

