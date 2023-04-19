Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 19

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
The U.S. based streaming platform says India engagement grew 30% after price cut in December 2021.
The conglomerate expects reduced congestion, effective slot allocation, and non-aero revenues to multiply.
The shift towards EVs is creating new job opportunities, while also bringing changes to the traditional roles.
Blinkit has moved from a fixed model of Rs 25 per delivery to a hybrid pricing structure of Rs 15 per delivery, plus incentives.
The panel ruled that India's import duties on certain IT products are inconsistent with the global trade norms.