Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 19

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 7:04 PM IST

Netflix Takes Cheaper India Pricing Strategy To 116 Countries

The U.S. based streaming platform says India engagement grew 30% after price cut in December 2021.

 Tap To Read

How Adani Is Set To Benefit From Twin-Airports Strategy, Explains Jefferies

The conglomerate expects reduced congestion, effective slot allocation, and non-aero revenues to multiply.

 Read More

Automakers Revamp Workforce As India's EV Demand Spikes

The shift towards EVs is creating new job opportunities, while also bringing changes to the traditional roles.

 Tap To Read

Zomato's Blinkit Says Strikes To Not Have Material Impact On Revenues

Blinkit has moved from a fixed model of Rs 25 per delivery to a hybrid pricing structure of Rs 15 per delivery, plus incentives.

 Read More

Cube Highways Trust Gains Two Anchor Investors As It Raises $630 Million

 Read More

Why WTO Panel's Adverse Ruling On India's Tech Tariffs May Impact FTA Talks

The panel ruled that India's import duties on certain IT products are inconsistent with the global trade norms.

 Read More

More Stories

Top 5 Best Workplaces To Grow Your Career In India

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 19

SBI SimplyCLICK Credit Card: Features And Benefits
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe