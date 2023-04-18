Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 18

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

7:54 PM IST

Apple Opens First India Store In Pivot Away From China

"The energy, creativity, and passion is incredible; we are so excited to open Apple BKC—our first store in India," said Tim Cook.

Blinkit Strikes Die Down As Riders Don't Want To Risk Livelihood

With an end in sight for this worker-led movement, the quick commerce arm of Zomato might end up on the winning side.

Razorpay Appoints Former RBI Deputy Governor As Head Of Advisory Board

Former Deputy Governor of the RBI, NS Vishwanathan, will serve as the advisory board's chairman.

Baskin Robbins Targets Higher Summer Volumes To Offset Margin Squeeze

The company is bracing for a 2.5–3% margin hit this year because of higher input costs.

Air Passenger Traffic Hits Three-Year High In March

Air traffic rose 21.4% to 1.29 crore in comparison with the same month last year, according to DGCA data.

Apple BKC Store Opens: Key Highlights From The Event Inaugurated By Tim Cook

Catch all the updates on Apple's launch of its first store in India.

Google Vs Indian Startups: The Battle Begins At Delhi High Court

Indian startups have asked that Google's new billing system be kept in abeyance unless adjudicated upon by the CCI.

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 18

6 Samsung 5G Phones Under ₹25,000 That You Can Buy In India

