Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 18

"The energy, creativity, and passion is incredible; we are so excited to open Apple BKC—our first store in India," said Tim Cook.
With an end in sight for this worker-led movement, the quick commerce arm of Zomato might end up on the winning side.
Former Deputy Governor of the RBI, NS Vishwanathan, will serve as the advisory board's chairman.
The company is bracing for a 2.5–3% margin hit this year because of higher input costs.
Air traffic rose 21.4% to 1.29 crore in comparison with the same month last year, according to DGCA data.
Catch all the updates on Apple's launch of its first store in India.
Indian startups have asked that Google's new billing system be kept in abeyance unless adjudicated upon by the CCI.