Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 17

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 7:21 PM IST

Infosys Shares Tumble 9.4% On Q4 Profit Miss

India's second-largest IT services firm's fourth-quarter revenue fell 2.28% over the previous three months to Rs 37,441 crore.

SBI Asks Supreme Court For Clarification On 'Fraud' Ruling

Giving the entire forensic report to defaulter borrowers will forewarn them about ongoing investigations, says SBI.

India's Wholesale Inflation Eases To 29-Month Low In March

Inflation, as measured by the Wholesale Price Index, stood at 1.34% in March 2023, as compared with 3.85% in February.

Monsoon Forecast 2023: IMD Vs Skymet

While the IMD has predicted a 'normal' monsoon, Skymet expects June-September rainfall to be 'below normal.'

Why Tim Cook Wants To Double Down On India

India recorded double-digit record revenue in the December quarter, making it one of the fastest-growing markets for Apple.

Infosys Share Plunge May Have A Brighter Side For Investors

Shares of the IT services provider have rebounded to offer phenomenal gains after every big plunge in the last 20 years.

Anti-Money Laundering Rules For Indian Crypto Firms To Be Formalised Soon

A set of suggested rules has been shared with Indian crypto exchanges by the Financial Intelligence Unit.

ITC Shares Hit An All-Time High

The return potential, as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stands at an upside of 8.5% over the next 12 months.

DSP Mutual Fund Launches Gold ETF

The subscription period for the new fund offer for DSP Gold ETF opened on April 17 and will close on April 24.

More Stories

