Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 17

India's second-largest IT services firm's fourth-quarter revenue fell 2.28% over the previous three months to Rs 37,441 crore.
Giving the entire forensic report to defaulter borrowers will forewarn them about ongoing investigations, says SBI.
Inflation, as measured by the Wholesale Price Index, stood at 1.34% in March 2023, as compared with 3.85% in February.
While the IMD has predicted a 'normal' monsoon, Skymet expects June-September rainfall to be 'below normal.'
India recorded double-digit record revenue in the December quarter, making it one of the fastest-growing markets for Apple.
Shares of the IT services provider have rebounded to offer phenomenal gains after every big plunge in the last 20 years.
A set of suggested rules has been shared with Indian crypto exchanges by the Financial Intelligence Unit.
The return potential, as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stands at an upside of 8.5% over the next 12 months.
The subscription period for the new fund offer for DSP Gold ETF opened on April 17 and will close on April 24.