Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 13

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 6:22 PM IST

IDBI Bank Considers Portfolio Clean-Up Ahead Of Sale — BQ Exclusive

IDBI Bank is exploring bad loan sales ahead of government divestment.

Infosys Q4 Results: FY24 Guidance Slashed As Revenue, Profit Decline

Infosys’ net profit fell 6.86% QoQ to Rs 6,134 crore in Q4 FY23, on the back of revenue that declined 2.28% to Rs 37,441 crore.

Equity Mutual Fund Inflows Jump To 12-Month High In March: AMFI Data

Net investments in equity and equity-linked schemes rose 31% over the previous month to Rs 20,534.2 crore in March.

Trade Deficit Widens In March As Exports, Imports Fall

India's trade deficit widened in March as exports fell at a faster rate than imports.

Tata Consumer Bets On Mom-And-Pop Stores To Drive Food Portfolio Growth

The company expects the expansion of portfolio and distribution reach to be a key growth driver for its salt-to-spices category.

Passenger Vehicle Sales At Record, CV Sales Inch Closer To Peak In FY23

Passenger vehicle sales grew nearly 27% to 38.9 lakh units in fiscal 2023.

Ghar Kharcha: The Long-Weekends Edition

March and April are characterised by hot summers, long weekends and, this time, also by falling inflation offering some respite.

Funding Challenges May Impede NBFCs, HFCs Growth: India Ratings

India Ratings expects NBFCs’ projected growth of 16% for FY24 to be dampened by the funding constraint.

TCS Q4 Results Review: Slowdown Is Here, Despite Stellar Dealmaking

TCS is hopeful of faster revenue conversion cycle due to several smaller deals. That should compensate for discretionary slowdown.

40 Lakh Indians Invested In Mutual Funds For The First Time In FY23

The mutual fund industry has added close to 1.5 crore new investors in the last two years.

