Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 13

IDBI Bank is exploring bad loan sales ahead of government divestment.
Infosys’ net profit fell 6.86% QoQ to Rs 6,134 crore in Q4 FY23, on the back of revenue that declined 2.28% to Rs 37,441 crore.
Net investments in equity and equity-linked schemes rose 31% over the previous month to Rs 20,534.2 crore in March.
India's trade deficit widened in March as exports fell at a faster rate than imports.
The company expects the expansion of portfolio and distribution reach to be a key growth driver for its salt-to-spices category.
Passenger vehicle sales grew nearly 27% to 38.9 lakh units in fiscal 2023.
March and April are characterised by hot summers, long weekends and, this time, also by falling inflation offering some respite.
India Ratings expects NBFCs’ projected growth of 16% for FY24 to be dampened by the funding constraint.
TCS is hopeful of faster revenue conversion cycle due to several smaller deals. That should compensate for discretionary slowdown.
The mutual fund industry has added close to 1.5 crore new investors in the last two years.