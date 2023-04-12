Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 12

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
A surge in demand for dairy products amid stagnant milk output has led to tight supply and elevated prices.
Home sales rose 14% over a year earlier to 1.13 lakh in the three months ended March.
The gains could be attributed to robust exports by these companies over the March quarter.
Mahindra & Mahindra's Keshub Mahindra dies at 99. Industry stalwarts pay their tributes.
Nestle India says the interim dividend for 2023 will be paid on and from May 8, 2023.
Bima Sugam, the one-shop for all things insurance, may come into force in about a year.
This is the fourth installment of a $1-billion fundraising effort.
Smallcase counts Zerodha as well as Amazon among its investors and is led by Vasanth Kamath.
Retail inflation cooled in March, falling within the RBI's target range for the first time since December.
Revenue of India's largest IT services firm increased 1.6% over the previous quarter to Rs 59,162 crore in Q4.
The Index of Industrial Production expanded at the fastest pace in three months in February.