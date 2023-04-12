Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 12

iD Fresh's Dairy Revenue Dips Due To Persistent Milk Inflation

A surge in demand for dairy products amid stagnant milk output has led to tight supply and elevated prices.

RBI's Repo-Rate Pause May Not Boost Affordable Housing Just Yet

Home sales rose 14% over a year earlier to 1.13 lakh in the three months ended March.

Divi's, Laurus Labs Stocks Jump Due To 'March Effect', Says IIFL Securities

The gains could be attributed to robust exports by these companies over the March quarter.

Keshub Mahindra Dies At 99: Ratan Tata, Deepak Parekh Pay Condolences

Mahindra & Mahindra's Keshub Mahindra dies at 99. Industry stalwarts pay their tributes.

Nestle India Declares Interim Dividend Of Rs 27 For 2023

Nestle India says the interim dividend for 2023 will be paid on and from May 8, 2023.

IRDAI Looking To Issue Licences To 20 New Insurers

Bima Sugam, the one-shop for all things insurance, may come into force in about a year.

PhonePe Gets Additional $100 Million From General Atlantic

This is the fourth installment of a $1-billion fundraising effort.

Zerodha, Smallcase Form JV For Mutual Fund Foray

Smallcase counts Zerodha as well as Amazon among its investors and is led by Vasanth Kamath.

CPI Inflation Falls To 15-Month Low Of 5.6% In March

Retail inflation cooled in March, falling within the RBI's target range for the first time since December.

TCS Q4 Results: Revenue And Profit Meet Estimates

Revenue of India's largest IT services firm increased 1.6% over the previous quarter to Rs 59,162 crore in Q4.

IIP: India's Industrial Output Grew 5.6% In February

The Index of Industrial Production expanded at the fastest pace in three months in February.

