Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 11

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 6:51 PM IST

Funding In Indian Startups Decline By 75%: Tracxn Technologies

There were also no new unicorns created in Q1 of 2023, as compared with 14 unicorns in Q1 2022, according to Tracxn Technologies.

India Set For A Normal Monsoon: IMD Forecast

All El Nino years are not associated with below normal rainfall, says the IMD.

RBI Introduces Framework For Acceptance Of Green Deposits By Regulated Entities

The framework governing green deposits will come into effect starting June 1, 2023.

Bajaj Auto Share Price Soars To Nearly Two-Year High. Here's Why

Shares of Bajaj Auto jumped to a near two-year high after Morgan Stanley raised the stock's price target.

SEBI Mandates Direct Option For AIFs, Trail Model For Distributors

SEBI moves to bring parity between AIFs, PMS and mutual funds with respect to distribution charges.

India's March CPI inflation May Have Eased Back Into The RBI's Target Band

A panel of 25 economists tracked by Bloomberg polled an estimate of 5.7% for March.

Should Zomato's Ebitda Be Adjusted? Jefferies Sees 'Strong Rationale'

Jefferies has a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 100 on the stock, which implies a return potential of about 85% from CMP.

