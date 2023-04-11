Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 11

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
There were also no new unicorns created in Q1 of 2023, as compared with 14 unicorns in Q1 2022, according to Tracxn Technologies.
All El Nino years are not associated with below normal rainfall, says the IMD.
The framework governing green deposits will come into effect starting June 1, 2023.
Shares of Bajaj Auto jumped to a near two-year high after Morgan Stanley raised the stock's price target.
SEBI moves to bring parity between AIFs, PMS and mutual funds with respect to distribution charges.
A panel of 25 economists tracked by Bloomberg polled an estimate of 5.7% for March.
Jefferies has a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 100 on the stock, which implies a return potential of about 85% from CMP.