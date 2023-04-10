Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 10

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 7:56 PM IST

India To See 'Below-Normal' Monsoon This Year: Skymet Forecast

The likelihood of El Nino is increasing, says Skymet.

Adani Group Asks Financial Times To Take Down 'Inaccurate' Report

The story has created a reputational impact for the group companies, says the Adani letter.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

Indian Pharma Market Sustains Double-Digit Growth In March

Overall, the pharma market grew at 9.3% in fiscal 2023, according to India Ratings.

India's Non-Life Insurers Report Double-Digit Growth In FY23

The gross premium underwritten by non-life insurers in fiscal 2023 stood at Rs 2.6 crore, up 16.4% over the previous year.

Consumers Plan To Cut Discretionary Spends As Living Costs Rise: PwC Survey

About two-thirds of Indians are planning to cut back on discretionary spending in the next six months.

Tyre Cartel Case: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Competition Regulator's Appeal

The court says there were certain arithmetical defects in the NCLAT's order, which needed fresh consideration.

