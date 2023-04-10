Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 10

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
The likelihood of El Nino is increasing, says Skymet.
The story has created a reputational impact for the group companies, says the Adani letter.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.
Overall, the pharma market grew at 9.3% in fiscal 2023, according to India Ratings.
The gross premium underwritten by non-life insurers in fiscal 2023 stood at Rs 2.6 crore, up 16.4% over the previous year.
About two-thirds of Indians are planning to cut back on discretionary spending in the next six months.
The court says there were certain arithmetical defects in the NCLAT's order, which needed fresh consideration.