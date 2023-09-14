Top 7 Business Schools In Asia-Pacific Region, As Per Bloomberg Businessweek

2 institutes from India feature in the top 7, as per the latest Asia-Pacific Bloomberg Businessweek Best B-Schools Ranking 2023-24

Updated On 03:40 PM IST, 14 Sep 2023

Bloomberg Businessweek’s annual ranking of the best business schools has been released. Bloomberg surveyed students, alumni and employers to rate the best business schools and MBA programs in the US, Canada, Europe and Asia. Here are top 7 business schools in the Asia-Pacific region:

1. The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

  • Overall Score: 81.4

  • Compensation: 82.0

  • Learning: 87.1

  • Networking: 79

  • Entrepreneurship: 73.5

Image Source: hkust.edu.hk

2. Shanghai University of Finance and Economics

  • Overall Score: 74.3

  • Compensation: 49.7

  • Learning: 89.1

  • Networking: 89.2

  • Entrepreneurship: 87.5

Image Source: english.sufe.edu.cn

3. CEIBS, Shanghai

  • Overall Score: 73.4

  • Compensation: 58.7

  • Learning: 84.6

  • Networking: 81.7

  • Entrepreneurship: 77.8

Image Source: Facebook/CEIBS

4. Indian Institute Of Management Banglore 

  • Overall Score: 69.2

  • Compensation: 44.8

  • Learning: 86.6

  • Networking: 83

  • Entrepreneurship: 79

Image Source: Facebook/IIM Bangalore

5. Indian School Of Business, Hyderabad

  • Overall Score: 68.1

  • Compensation: 40.6

  • Learning: 86.1

  • Networking: 86

  • Entrepreneurship: 78.1

Image Source: X/@ISBedu

6. Shanghai University MBA Centre

  • Overall Score: 59.9

  • Compensation: 30.3

  • Learning: 80.5

  • Networking: 74.7

  • Entrepreneurship: 76

Image Source: Representative/Unsplash

7. SP Jain, Singapore

  • Overall Score: 54.9

  • Compensation: 25.2

  • Learning: 78.9

  • Networking: 68.8

  • Entrepreneurship: 66.7

Image Source: Facebook/SP Jain School of Global Management 

