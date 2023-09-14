Top 7 Business Schools In Asia-Pacific Region, As Per Bloomberg Businessweek

2 institutes from India feature in the top 7, as per the latest Asia-Pacific Bloomberg Businessweek Best B-Schools Ranking 2023-24
Bloomberg Businessweek’s annual ranking of the best business schools has been released. Bloomberg surveyed students, alumni and employers to rate the best business schools and MBA programs in the US, Canada, Europe and Asia. Here are top 7 business schools in the Asia-Pacific region:
Overall Score: 81.4
Compensation: 82.0
Learning: 87.1
Networking: 79
Entrepreneurship: 73.5
Image Source: hkust.edu.hk
Overall Score: 74.3
Compensation: 49.7
Learning: 89.1
Networking: 89.2
Entrepreneurship: 87.5
Image Source: english.sufe.edu.cn
Overall Score: 73.4
Compensation: 58.7
Learning: 84.6
Networking: 81.7
Entrepreneurship: 77.8
Image Source: Facebook/CEIBS
Overall Score: 69.2
Compensation: 44.8
Learning: 86.6
Networking: 83
Entrepreneurship: 79
Image Source: Facebook/IIM Bangalore
Overall Score: 68.1
Compensation: 40.6
Learning: 86.1
Networking: 86
Entrepreneurship: 78.1
Image Source: X/@ISBedu
Overall Score: 59.9
Compensation: 30.3
Learning: 80.5
Networking: 74.7
Entrepreneurship: 76
Image Source: Representative/Unsplash
Overall Score: 54.9
Compensation: 25.2
Learning: 78.9
Networking: 68.8
Entrepreneurship: 66.7
Image Source: Facebook/SP Jain School of Global Management