Top 7 Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — June 22

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Thursday.

Updated On 08:04 PM IST, 22 Jun 2023

Micron To Invest $825 Million To Build Chip Assembly, Testing Facility In Gujarat

The deal strengthens technology ties between the U.S. and India amid the American standoff with China on chip technology.

Deloitte Resigns As Byju's Auditor, Says Financials 'Long Delayed'

Deloitte was appointed the statutory auditor of Think & Learn Pvt. for five years through March 31, 2025.

Morgan Stanley Expects India's IT Sector To Report Weak Revenue, Margin In June Quarter

News flows around regional banks in the U.S. and job cuts by American and European firms will impact the first quarter, it says.

Drugmakers To Share Information To Reduce Adverse U.S. FDA Inspections

FDA data shows that Indian facilities have been more non-compliant in comparison with the global average.

Top Developers Set Aggressive Targets For FY24

Increased business development boosts confidence, driving bookings, say analysts.

MPC Minutes: Members Remain Wary Of Inflation Concerns

"Our job is only half done, having brought inflation within the target band," said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Accenture Q3 Results: Revenue Rises 3% Despite Consulting Miss

Revenue rose to $16.6 billion in the three months ended May 31, while the operating income was down 9% to $2.36 billion.

