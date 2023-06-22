Top 7 Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — June 22

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Thursday.
The deal strengthens technology ties between the U.S. and India amid the American standoff with China on chip technology.
Deloitte was appointed the statutory auditor of Think & Learn Pvt. for five years through March 31, 2025.
News flows around regional banks in the U.S. and job cuts by American and European firms will impact the first quarter, it says.
FDA data shows that Indian facilities have been more non-compliant in comparison with the global average.
Increased business development boosts confidence, driving bookings, say analysts.
"Our job is only half done, having brought inflation within the target band," said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
Revenue rose to $16.6 billion in the three months ended May 31, while the operating income was down 9% to $2.36 billion.