Top 7 Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — June 19

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Monday.

Updated On 6:58 PM IST

Britannia Crosses Rs 5,000 Per Share, Beats Peers To Surge 15-Fold In 10 Years

Shares of Britannia Industries hit a new lifetime high of Rs 5,064.40 apiece on Monday.

SEBI Defends Action, Tells SAT Zee's Subhash Chandra, Son Siphoned Rs 200 Crore

Market regulator says investor protection called for urgent action, asks SAT to uphold its interim order.

India Beats China And Malaysia Among Emerging Markets

India is one of the most expensive markets globally, trading at one-year forward PE multiple of 19.8 times.

Is India Inc.'s Profit Growth Slowing Down?

Gross advance tax paid by corporates fell 1.8% and net advance tax, adjusted for refunds, declined 8% as on June 17.

PhysicsWallah Invests Rs 500 Crore In Kerala's Xylem Learning

Xylem's Founder and CEO Ananthu S will lead PhysicsWallah's southern expansion.

Nykaa To See 'Strong' Growth In Fashion, Beauty And Personal Care, Say Analysts

Rising e-commerce penetration and higher income levels will drive growth in BPC and fashion segments, Jefferies said.

Grasim, Berkshire Arm Lubrizol To Begin Work On Gujarat CPVC Resin Plant This Year

The first phase of the CPVC resin plant is expected to start later this year, according to an exchange filing.

