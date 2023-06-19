Top 7 Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — June 19

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Monday.
Shares of Britannia Industries hit a new lifetime high of Rs 5,064.40 apiece on Monday.
Market regulator says investor protection called for urgent action, asks SAT to uphold its interim order.
India is one of the most expensive markets globally, trading at one-year forward PE multiple of 19.8 times.
Gross advance tax paid by corporates fell 1.8% and net advance tax, adjusted for refunds, declined 8% as on June 17.
Xylem's Founder and CEO Ananthu S will lead PhysicsWallah's southern expansion.
Rising e-commerce penetration and higher income levels will drive growth in BPC and fashion segments, Jefferies said.
The first phase of the CPVC resin plant is expected to start later this year, according to an exchange filing.