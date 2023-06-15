Top 7 Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — June 15

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Thursday.
The merchandise trade deficit widened to $22.1 billion in May, as compared with $15.2 billion in April.
SEBI barred Chandra and Goenka from company boards over alleged misuse of position to siphon funds for their own benefit.
Foreign-oriented Indian businesses will cushion Nifty 50 earnings in the ongoing fiscal, said Jefferies.
JPMorgan reiterated its negative view across the IT services universe, with the previous 'neutral' rating downgraded to 'underweight'.
The apex court dismissed Coal India's stance that Coal Mines (Nationalisation) Act and competition law cannot be reconciled.
The Committee of Creditors held the first meeting on June 9 and replaced IRP Abhilash Lal.
Flipkart and PhonePe are becoming a mutually reinforcing flywheel of strength, Walmart said.