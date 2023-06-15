Top 7 Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — June 15

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Thursday.

Updated On 7:50 PM IST

India's Trade Deficit Widens To $22.1 Billion In May

The merchandise trade deficit widened to $22.1 billion in May, as compared with $15.2 billion in April.

Subhash Chandra, Punit Goenka Denied Stay Against SEBI Order

SEBI barred Chandra and Goenka from company boards over alleged misuse of position to siphon funds for their own benefit.

Jefferies Sees Nifty Earnings Growth At Twice The Pace Despite Slowdown Worries

Foreign-oriented Indian businesses will cushion Nifty 50 earnings in the ongoing fiscal, said Jefferies.

Indian IT Stares At Near Washout In FY24, Says JPMorgan

JPMorgan reiterated its negative view across the IT services universe, with the previous 'neutral' rating downgraded to 'underweight'.

Competition Act Will Apply To Coal India, Says Supreme Court

The apex court dismissed Coal India's stance that Coal Mines (Nationalisation) Act and competition law cannot be reconciled.

Go First Insolvency: NCLT Approves Appointment Of New Resolution Professional

The Committee of Creditors held the first meeting on June 9 and replaced IRP Abhilash Lal.

PhonePe, Flipkart Could Be $100 Billion Businesses, Says Walmart

Flipkart and PhonePe are becoming a mutually reinforcing flywheel of strength, Walmart said.

