Top 7 Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — June 21

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Wednesday.

Updated On 21 Jun 2023, 10:45 PM IST

Sensex Hits Record, Nifty Nears All-Time High: What Should Investors Do Next?

As Sensex hits a new all-time high and Nifty 50 is not far behind, market experts weigh in on what to expect.

 Read More

Sony Unit Says Monitoring SEBI Move On Merger Partner Zee

Sony Pictures Entertainment has taken SEBI's order banning Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka "very seriously".

 Tap To Read

Adani Green Aims For Global Top 10 Spot In ESG Benchmarks For Electric Utilities

Adani Green plans to set up 45 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

 Read

Zee Entertainment Settles Matter Involving Delayed Disclosure With SEBI

Punit Goenka, CEO of Zee, had earlier settled an insider trading matter with SEBI in April this year.

 Read

Lupin Shares Hit 52-Week High On Much-Awaited Drug Nod By U.S. FDA

The drug will be manufactured at Lupin’s Pithampur facility in India, it said in an exchange filing.

 Read

OLX Autos Exits Some Markets; 800 Jobs Slashed Globally

OLX Autos will exit Argentina, Mexico and Colombia, where they were not able to find buyers, says the company.

 Read

TCS Wins $1.9-Billion U.K. Deal

The TCS-Nest deal is the Indian IT firm's fourth win in U.K. in 2023, after M&S, Phoenix Group and Teachers' Pension Scheme.

 Read

More Stories

ICC Test Rankings: Top 5 Batsmen After The 1st Ashes Test Revealed

2023 World Airline Awards: Top 10 Airlines In 2023

Top 10 Most Valuable Private Sector Companies In India - Hurun India 500
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe