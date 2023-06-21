Top 7 Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — June 21

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Wednesday.
As Sensex hits a new all-time high and Nifty 50 is not far behind, market experts weigh in on what to expect.
Sony Pictures Entertainment has taken SEBI's order banning Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka "very seriously".
Adani Green plans to set up 45 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030.
Punit Goenka, CEO of Zee, had earlier settled an insider trading matter with SEBI in April this year.
The drug will be manufactured at Lupin’s Pithampur facility in India, it said in an exchange filing.
OLX Autos will exit Argentina, Mexico and Colombia, where they were not able to find buyers, says the company.
The TCS-Nest deal is the Indian IT firm's fourth win in U.K. in 2023, after M&S, Phoenix Group and Teachers' Pension Scheme.