Top 6 Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — June 20

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Tuesday.
Janakiraman will be appointed as a deputy governor for three years from the date of joining or until further orders.
The IBC moratorium changes could have far-reaching implications for the oil-exploration sector.
Ajay Bohora and his brother, Anil, founded HDFC Credila from an unexpected inspiration.
Coforge is confident of delivering dollar revenue growth of 13-16% in FY24 to pave the way for its $2-billion revenue milestone.
The donation, marking 50 years of Nilekani's association with IIT-B, will fund world-class infrastructure at the institute.
Dry bulk carriers that had a weak year with historically low rates may see a turnaround in the next 12-18 months.