Top 6 Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — June 20

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Tuesday.

Updated On 20 Jun 2023, 7:55 PM IST

Government Names Janakiraman Swaminathan As RBI Deputy Governor

Janakiraman will be appointed as a deputy governor for three years from the date of joining or until further orders.

 Read

Government Exempts Petroleum Assets From Moratorium

The IBC moratorium changes could have far-reaching implications for the oil-exploration sector.

 Read

HDFC Credila: How India's Largest Private Student Lender Was Built

Ajay Bohora and his brother, Anil, founded HDFC Credila from an unexpected inspiration.

 Tap To Read

Coforge Reiterates FY24 Growth Guidance Despite Fears Of Washout

Coforge is confident of delivering dollar revenue growth of 13-16% in FY24 to pave the way for its $2-billion revenue milestone.

 Read More

Nandan Nilekani Donates Rs 315 Crore To Alma Mater IIT-Bombay

The donation, marking 50 years of Nilekani's association with IIT-B, will fund world-class infrastructure at the institute.

 Read More

GE Shipping's Offshore Business Turning Around On Higher Freight Rates

Dry bulk carriers that had a weak year with historically low rates may see a turnaround in the next 12-18 months.

 Read

More Stories

World's Most Expensive Cities For Luxury Living

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — June 20

International Day of Yoga 2023: Date, Theme, History And Significance
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe