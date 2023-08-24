Top 5G Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 25,000

Here are some budget-friendly 5G smartphones that are packed with impressive features.

Updated On 02:14 PM IST, 24 Aug 2023

Looking for affordable 5G smartphones in India? Here's a glance at a selection of feature-packed options with prices up to Rs 25,000, offering fast connectivity and impressive specs.

1. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

  • Starting Price: Rs 19,999

  • Available on: Amazon, Flipkart, and OnePlus.in

  • Key Features: 108MP Camera System, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Chipset, 17.07cm 120 Hz Display, 5000 mAh Battery

2. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

  • Starting Price: Rs 18,999

  • Available on: Amazon Samsung.com

  • Key Features: 16.42cm (6.5") FHD+  120Hz sAmoled Display, 50MP (OIS) Triple Camera, Nightography 13MP Selfie Camera, 6000mAh Battery

3. realme 11 5G

  • Starting Price: Rs 18,999

  • Will be Available from August 29 on Flipkart and Realme website.

  • Key Features: 108MP 3× Zoom Camera, 5000mAh Battery, 6nm Octa-core 5G Chipset, Up to 256GB Storage

4. Vivo T2 5G 

  • Starting Price: Rs 18,999

  • Available on: Vivo.com, Flipkart and Amazon

  • Key Features: 16.21 cm (6.38 inch) Full HD+ Display, 64 MP (OIS) + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera, 4500 mAh Battery, Snapdragon 695 Processor

5. OPPO F23 5G

  • Starting Price: Rs 24,999

  • Available on: Oppo.com and Flipkart

  • Key Features: 17.07 cm (6.72 inch) Full HD+ Display, 64MP + 2MP + 2MP | 32MP Front Camera, 5000 mAh Battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (SDM 695) Processor

6. Motorola Edge 30

  • Starting Price: Rs 22,999

  • Available on: Flipkart, Motorola.in

  • Key Features: 8 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM, 16.64 cm (6.55 inch) Full HD+ Display, 50MP + 50MP + 2MP | 32MP Front Camera, 4020 mAh Lithium Battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Processor

7. POCO X5 Pro 5G

  • Starting Price: Rs 19,999

  • Available on: Flipkart

  • Key Features: 16.94 cm (6.67 inch) Full HD+ Display, 108MP + 8MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera, 5000 mAh Battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Processor

8. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

  • Starting Price: Rs 23,999

  • Available on: Amazon, Flipkart and Mi.com

  • Key Features: 16.94 cm (6.67 inch) Full HD+ AMOLED Display, 50MP (OIS) + 8MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera, 5000 mAh Lithium Polymer Battery, Mediatek Dimensity 1080 Processor

More Stories

12 Rooftop Restaurants To Visit In Mumbai

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 24

Top Six Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 23
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe