Top 5G Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 25,000

Here are some budget-friendly 5G smartphones that are packed with impressive features.
Looking for affordable 5G smartphones in India? Here's a glance at a selection of feature-packed options with prices up to Rs 25,000, offering fast connectivity and impressive specs.
Starting Price: Rs 19,999
Available on: Amazon, Flipkart, and OnePlus.in
Key Features: 108MP Camera System, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Chipset, 17.07cm 120 Hz Display, 5000 mAh Battery
Starting Price: Rs 18,999
Available on: Amazon Samsung.com
Key Features: 16.42cm (6.5") FHD+ 120Hz sAmoled Display, 50MP (OIS) Triple Camera, Nightography 13MP Selfie Camera, 6000mAh Battery
Starting Price: Rs 18,999
Will be Available from August 29 on Flipkart and Realme website.
Key Features: 108MP 3× Zoom Camera, 5000mAh Battery, 6nm Octa-core 5G Chipset, Up to 256GB Storage
Starting Price: Rs 18,999
Available on: Vivo.com, Flipkart and Amazon
Key Features: 16.21 cm (6.38 inch) Full HD+ Display, 64 MP (OIS) + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera, 4500 mAh Battery, Snapdragon 695 Processor
Starting Price: Rs 24,999
Available on: Oppo.com and Flipkart
Key Features: 17.07 cm (6.72 inch) Full HD+ Display, 64MP + 2MP + 2MP | 32MP Front Camera, 5000 mAh Battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (SDM 695) Processor
Starting Price: Rs 22,999
Available on: Flipkart, Motorola.in
Key Features: 8 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM, 16.64 cm (6.55 inch) Full HD+ Display, 50MP + 50MP + 2MP | 32MP Front Camera, 4020 mAh Lithium Battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Processor
Starting Price: Rs 19,999
Available on: Flipkart
Key Features: 16.94 cm (6.67 inch) Full HD+ Display, 108MP + 8MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera, 5000 mAh Battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Processor
Starting Price: Rs 23,999
Available on: Amazon, Flipkart and Mi.com
Key Features: 16.94 cm (6.67 inch) Full HD+ AMOLED Display, 50MP (OIS) + 8MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera, 5000 mAh Lithium Polymer Battery, Mediatek Dimensity 1080 Processor