Top 5G Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 20,000

Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash
Discover the top 5G smartphones under Rs 20,000, offering lightning-fast speeds and advanced features for budget-conscious buyers.
In the fast-paced world of smartphones, staying connected has never been more essential. Here is a roundup of the top 5G smartphones under Rs 20,000, bringing lightning-fast speeds and advanced features to budget-conscious consumers.
Starting Price: Rs 12,999
Available on Amazon and Realme website
Key Features: 33W SUPERVOOC Charge, 50MP AI Camera, 5000mAh Battery, Android 13.0, 5G Connectivity.
Photo Credit: Realme
Starting Price: Rs 14,999
Available On: Motorola website and Flipkart
Key Features: 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) Full HD+ Display, 50MP (OIS) + 8MP | 16MP Front Camera, Dimensity 7020 Processor
Photo Credit: Motorola
Starting Price: Rs 11,999
Available On: Redmi website and Amazon
Key Features: Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, 17.24cm FHD+ 90Hz AdaptiveSync display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Protection, 5000mAh(typ) battery with 22.5W charger in-box, MIUI 14 with Android 13.
Photo Credit: Redmi
Starting Price: Rs 13,499
Available On: Samsung website and Flipkart
Key Features: 6.7"Inch PLS LCD Display, 5000mAh battery, 50.0 MP + 2.0 MP + 2.0 MP camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor
Photo Credit: Samsung
Starting Price: Rs 14,999
Available On: Amazon
Key Features: 17.22 cm (6.78 inch) Display, Dimensity 6080 highly efficient 6nm 5G Processor, 5000mAh Battery
Photo Credit: Amazon
Starting Price: Rs 19,999
Available On: Amazon, Flipkart, and OnePlus.in
Key Features: 108MP Camera, 17.07cm 120 Hz Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Chipset, 67W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition
Photo Credit: Amazon
Starting Price: Rs 12,999
Available On: Amazon and Lavamobiles.com
Key Features: Ultra-fast Processor MediaTek D6020, 5000mAh battery with Type-C port, 17.22cm (6.78") 120Hz Punch Hole Display with Widevine L1 support, 50MP Rear Camera with EIS Support
Photo Credit: Lava
Starting Price: Rs 12,999
Available On: Amazon and iQOO.com
Key Features: Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, 120Hz FHD+ Display, 50MP Eye Autofocus Camera, 5000mAh Battery & 18W Fast Charge
Photo Credit: iqoo
Starting Price: Rs 18,999
Available On: Amazon, Flipkart and Oppo.com
Key Features: 33W SUPERVOOC, 5000mAh Long-Lasting Battery, 50MP AI Camera, Dual Stereo Speakers
Photo Credit: Oppo
Starting Price: Rs 19,999
Available On: Amazon and Samsung.com
Key Features: 16.42 Centimeters (6.5-Inch) Super AMOLED Display, 50MP+8MP+2MP Triple Camera Setup, 6000mAH battery, Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz
Photo Credit: Samsung