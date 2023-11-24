Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash

Top 5G Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 20,000

Discover the top 5G smartphones under Rs 20,000, offering lightning-fast speeds and advanced features for budget-conscious buyers.

In the fast-paced world of smartphones, staying connected has never been more essential. Here is a roundup of the top 5G smartphones under Rs 20,000, bringing lightning-fast speeds and advanced features to budget-conscious consumers.

Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash

1. Realme Narzo 60x 5G

  • Starting Price: Rs 12,999

  • Available on Amazon and Realme website

  • Key Features: 33W SUPERVOOC Charge, 50MP AI Camera, 5000mAh Battery, Android 13.0, 5G Connectivity.

Photo Credit: Realme

2. Motorola G54 5G

  • Starting Price: Rs 14,999

  • Available On: Motorola website and Flipkart

  • Key Features: 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) Full HD+ Display, 50MP (OIS) + 8MP | 16MP Front Camera, Dimensity 7020 Processor

Photo Credit: Motorola

3. Redmi 12 5G

  • Starting Price: Rs 11,999

  • Available On: Redmi website and Amazon

  • Key Features: Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, 17.24cm FHD+ 90Hz AdaptiveSync display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Protection, 5000mAh(typ) battery with 22.5W charger in-box, MIUI 14 with Android 13.

Photo Credit: Redmi

4. Samsung Galaxy A05s

  • Starting Price: Rs 13,499

  • Available On: Samsung website and Flipkart

  • Key Features: 6.7"Inch PLS LCD Display, 5000mAh battery, 50.0 MP + 2.0 MP + 2.0 MP camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor

Photo Credit: Samsung

5. TECNO Pova 5 Pro 5G

  • Starting Price: Rs 14,999

  • Available On: Amazon

  • Key Features: 17.22 cm (6.78 inch) Display, Dimensity 6080 highly efficient 6nm 5G Processor, 5000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Amazon

6. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

  • Starting Price: Rs 19,999

  • Available On: Amazon, Flipkart, and OnePlus.in

  • Key Features: 108MP Camera, 17.07cm 120 Hz Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Chipset, 67W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition

Photo Credit: Amazon

7. Lava Blaze Pro 5G

  • Starting Price: Rs 12,999

  • Available On: Amazon and Lavamobiles.com

  • Key Features: Ultra-fast Processor MediaTek D6020, 5000mAh battery with Type-C port, 17.22cm (6.78") 120Hz Punch Hole Display with Widevine L1 support, 50MP Rear Camera with EIS Support

Photo Credit: Lava

8. iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

  • Starting Price: Rs 12,999

  • Available On: Amazon and iQOO.com

  • Key Features: Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, 120Hz FHD+ Display, 50MP Eye Autofocus Camera, 5000mAh Battery & 18W Fast Charge

Photo Credit: iqoo

9. Oppo A78 5G

  • Starting Price: Rs 18,999

  • Available On: Amazon, Flipkart and Oppo.com

  • Key Features: 33W SUPERVOOC, 5000mAh Long-Lasting Battery, 50MP AI Camera, Dual Stereo Speakers

Photo Credit: Oppo

10. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

  • Starting Price: Rs 19,999

  • Available On: Amazon and Samsung.com

  • Key Features: 16.42 Centimeters (6.5-Inch) Super AMOLED Display, 50MP+8MP+2MP Triple Camera Setup, 6000mAH battery, Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz

Photo Credit: Samsung

