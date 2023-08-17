Top 5G Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 15,000

From Redmi 12 5G to POCO M6 Pro 5G, here are the 9 options
Explore a range of affordable smartphones with impressive features. From 5G connectivity to powerful cameras and vibrant displays, these options provide great value for your budget. Check out details about their prices, availability, and standout features.
Starting Price: Rs 11,999
Available on mi.com, Flipkart and Amazon.
Key Features: 6.79-inch Full HD Display, 50MP Rear Camera, 5000 mAh Battery, RAM: 4GB | 6GB | 8GB, Internal memory: 128GB | 256GB
Starting Price: Rs 14,490
Available on Amazon and Samsung's online store
Key Features: 6.6 inch LCD, FHD+ resolution with 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution, 50MP+2MP+2MP Triple camera setup, 6000mAH lithium-ion battery.
Starting Price: Rs 12,999
Available on Amazon and Flipkart
Key Features: MTK Dimensity 6020 5G Processor, Extended RAM 3.0, 50 MP Super Night Camera, 5000 mAh Battery.
Starting Price: Rs 10,999
Available on Flipkart
Key Features: 17.25 cm (6.79 inch) Full HD+ Display, 50MP + 2MP | 8MP Front Camera, 5000 mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Processor
Starting Price: Rs 10,999
Available on Amazon and Lava's website.
Key Features: MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G, 16.55cm (6.5”) HD+ IPS Display with Widevine L1 Support, 50MP AI Triple Camera, 2K Video Recording with EIS Support, Powerful 5000mAh battery
Starting Price: Rs 14,499
Available on Amazon
Key Features: Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, 120Hz FHD+ Display, 50MP Eye Autofocus Camera, 5000mAh Battery & 18W Fast Charge
Starting Price: Rs 14,999
Available on Flipkart
Key Features: 16.64 cm (6.55 inch) Full HD+ Display, 50MP + 8MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera, 5000 mAh Lithium Polymer Battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Processor.
Starting Price: Rs 14,999
Available on Flipkart
Key Features: 17.22 cm (6.78 inch) Full HD+ Display, 108 MP + 2 MP+ AI Lens | 16MP Front Camera, 5000 mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery, Dimensity 6080 Processor
Starting Price: Rs 13,990
Available on Flipkart and Samsung's online store
Key Features: 16.76 cm (6.6 inch) Full HD+ Display, 50MP + 2MP | 13MP Front Camera, 6000 mAh Battery, Exynos 1330, Octa Core Processor