Top 5G Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 15,000

From Redmi 12 5G to POCO M6 Pro 5G, here are the 9 options

Updated On 06:57 PM IST, 17 Aug 2023

Explore a range of affordable smartphones with impressive features. From 5G connectivity to powerful cameras and vibrant displays, these options provide great value for your budget. Check out details about their prices, availability, and standout features.

1. Redmi 12 5G

Starting Price: Rs 11,999

Available on mi.com, Flipkart and Amazon.

Key Features: 6.79-inch Full HD Display, 50MP Rear Camera, 5000 mAh Battery, RAM: 4GB | 6GB | 8GB, Internal memory: 128GB | 256GB

2. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

Starting Price: Rs 14,490

Available on Amazon and Samsung's online store

Key Features: 6.6 inch LCD, FHD+ resolution with 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution, 50MP+2MP+2MP Triple camera setup, 6000mAH lithium-ion battery.

3. vivo T2x 5G 

Starting Price: Rs 12,999

Available on Amazon and Flipkart

Key Features: MTK Dimensity 6020 5G Processor, Extended RAM 3.0, 50 MP Super Night Camera, 5000 mAh Battery.

4. POCO M6 Pro 5G 

Starting Price: Rs 10,999

Available on Flipkart

Key Features: 17.25 cm (6.79 inch) Full HD+ Display, 50MP + 2MP | 8MP Front Camera, 5000 mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Processor

5. Lava Blaze 5G

Starting Price: Rs 10,999

Available on Amazon and Lava's website.

Key Features: MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G, 16.55cm (6.5”) HD+ IPS Display with Widevine L1 Support, 50MP AI Triple Camera, 2K Video Recording with EIS Support, Powerful 5000mAh battery

6. iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

Starting Price: Rs 14,499

Available on Amazon

Key Features: Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, 120Hz FHD+ Display, 50MP Eye Autofocus Camera, 5000mAh Battery & 18W Fast Charge

7. Motorola G62 5G

Starting Price: Rs 14,999

Available on Flipkart

Key Features: 16.64 cm (6.55 inch) Full HD+ Display, 50MP + 8MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera, 5000 mAh Lithium Polymer Battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Processor.

8. Infinix Note 30 5G

Starting Price: Rs 14,999

Available on Flipkart

Key Features: 17.22 cm (6.78 inch) Full HD+ Display, 108 MP + 2 MP+ AI Lens | 16MP Front Camera, 5000 mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery, Dimensity 6080 Processor

9. Samsung Galaxy F14 5G

Starting Price: Rs 13,990

Available on Flipkart and Samsung's online store

Key Features: 16.76 cm (6.6 inch) Full HD+ Display, 50MP + 2MP | 13MP Front Camera, 6000 mAh Battery, Exynos 1330, Octa Core Processor

