Top 5 Upcoming Smartphone Launches Expected In September 2023

Smartphone market is abuzz with some anticipated new releases in the month of September.

Updated On 09:24 PM IST, 28 Aug 2023

Brands like Apple, Motorola, Samsung, OnePlus and Google have an exciting lineup of releases, which are expected to hit the market in September 2023.

iPhone 15 series

The iphone 15 series lineup is likely to include: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone's long-anticipated transition to USB-C is arguably the biggest reason to get excited about Apple's next smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, a more affordable variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23. Recently many users pointed out that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE's support page has gone live on the company's website.

OnePlus Foldable Phone

OnePlus has officially confirmed that its very first foldable smartphone likely called as OnePlus Open will launch in Q3 this year. The company did not share the exact date or month just yet, but fans are expecting Septmeber to be the month when OnePlus will make an official announcement.

Moto G84 5G

Motorola is all set to launch the Moto G84 5G on September 1. The product page of this phone is already live on the Motorola India website. The smartphone is expected to be an upgraded version ofthe Moto G73 5G and will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Google Pixel 8

Google is expected to announce its Pixel 8 series in either September or October this year. Pixel 8 is likely to retain the Pixel 7’s core design however it might be a bit more curved and smaller as compared to Pixel 7 which was in a square shape.

More Stories

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 28

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 28

Vivo V29e Launched In India: Check Price, Specs And More
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe