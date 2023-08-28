Top 5 Upcoming Smartphone Launches Expected In September 2023

Smartphone market is abuzz with some anticipated new releases in the month of September.
Brands like Apple, Motorola, Samsung, OnePlus and Google have an exciting lineup of releases, which are expected to hit the market in September 2023.
The iphone 15 series lineup is likely to include: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone's long-anticipated transition to USB-C is arguably the biggest reason to get excited about Apple's next smartphone.
Samsung is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, a more affordable variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23. Recently many users pointed out that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE's support page has gone live on the company's website.
OnePlus has officially confirmed that its very first foldable smartphone likely called as OnePlus Open will launch in Q3 this year. The company did not share the exact date or month just yet, but fans are expecting Septmeber to be the month when OnePlus will make an official announcement.
Motorola is all set to launch the Moto G84 5G on September 1. The product page of this phone is already live on the Motorola India website. The smartphone is expected to be an upgraded version ofthe Moto G73 5G and will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC.
Google is expected to announce its Pixel 8 series in either September or October this year. Pixel 8 is likely to retain the Pixel 7’s core design however it might be a bit more curved and smaller as compared to Pixel 7 which was in a square shape.