Top 5 Trending Dishes In India On July 7, As Per Zomato Food Trends

July 7, 2023

Online food delivery firm Zomato recently introduced an open data analysis platform for food trends aimed to help its restaurant partners in taking a data-driven approach on prices, dishes and location.

Zomato Food Trends is an open platform accessible to the general public free of charge and it will 'provide insights by analysing data from millions of transactions across hundreds of cities in India', the company said in a statement. Following are top 5 trending dishes in India right now

1. Chicken Biryani: 100

*Value of 100 represents the highest order volume dish in the region.

2. Chaat: 97

3. Sandwich:  49

4. Chicken Starters: 47

5. Dosa: 47

