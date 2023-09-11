Top 5 Run Scorers In ODI Cricket History

2 Indian, 2 Sri Lankan and 1 Australian batsman feature in this list. Find out who they are!
Kohli who scored a stunning 100 against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 fixture on Monday, entered the elite league of 13,000+ runs in ODI.
Virat has now scored 13024 runs in 278 matches for India in ODI games.
Sri Lankan legend, Sanath Jayasuriya is 4th in the list of top ODI run-getters. He has 13430 runs against his name in the 445 ODI matches he played during his career.
One of Australia's finest batsmen and captain, Ponting is ranked 3rd in the list of highest run scorers in One Day Internationals. He amassed 13704 runs in 375 ODI matches he played for Australia.
Another Sri Lankan legend who was known for his classy batting ranks number 2 in the all-time highest run scorers in ODI. Sangakkara went on to score 14234 runs in 404 ODI matches he played for Sri Lanka.
India's master blaster and also referred to as the 'God Of Cricket' stands tall at the number 1 position with an incredible 18426 runs against his name in 463 ODI matches he played for India