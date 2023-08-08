Top 5 Ocean Cruise Lines Of 2023

Explore the best large-ship ocean cruises of 2023 with Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure's annual World's Best Awards survey has unveiled the top five large-ship ocean cruise lines of 2023. Let's explore the standout names that have earned a place among the best large-ship ocean cruise lines of 2023.

1. Cunard

Claiming the top spot is Cunard, the iconic cruise line known for its opulence and exceptional service. Reader Score: 88.00

2. Holland America Line

Holland America Line moved up two spots, impressing readers with serene vibes, enriching itineraries, and solid entertainment aboard the Nieuw Amsterdam. Reader Score: 86.44

3. Disney Cruise Line

Despite slipping to third place, Disney Cruise Line charms passengers with family-friendly programs and enchanting onboard experiences. Reader Score: 86.31

4. Celebrity Cruises

Securing the fourth spot, Celebrity Cruises offers exceptional cabins, fine dining, attentive service, and captivating itineraries. Reader Score: 84.56

5. Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises rounds out the top five, providing a range of stateroom choices and exceptional value for guests. Reader Score: 82.13

