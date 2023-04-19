Top 5 Best Workplaces To Grow Your Career In India

LinkedIn considered factors like attrition, layoffs, career progression and upskilling to make the list.

LinkedIn Top Companies List

According to the LinkedIn top companies list, here are the top five companies to work for in India.

Tata Consultancy Services

TCS is India's biggest IT company. The top locations in India are Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai.

Amazon

The most common job titles at Jeff Bezos' Amazon in India are software engineer, program manager, and data analyst.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is an investment banking and financial services multinational. The top locations in India are Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune.

Reliance Industries

Mukesh Ambani's conglomerate operates across diverse industries globally. Reliance Industries is ranked fourth on the list, and its top locations are Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad.

Macquarie Group

Macquarie is a global financial services group that has been in operation for more than 50 years. The top locations in India are Delhi and Mumbai.

Methodology

LinkedIn considered factors like attrition, layoffs, career progression, and upskilling to make the list.

