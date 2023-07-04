Top 5 Ashes Controversies Which Ignited Australia-England Rivalry

The 3rd Ashes test promises to be fiery one after the recent turn of events.
The highly anticipated 3rd Ashes Test will begin on July 6 and the series has certainly lit up after the controversy surrounding the Bairstow run out in the 2nd test. Here are more such controversies which ensued in this historic rivalry
The controversial run out which sparked the debate around the 'spirit of the game' took place on the last ball of the 52nd over when Bairstow walked out of his crease in a casual manner and Alex Carey affected the run out from behind the stumps.
Another controversy that sparked a lot of debate around the 'spirit of the game' happened in the 1st test of the Ashes 2013 series when Broad was given not out despite edging an Agar delivery which was caught at first slip by Clarke. Broad was heavily criticised for not 'walking off'.
England were on a high after winning the 2013 Ashes series, and after the last Ashes test Kevin Pietersen, James Anderson and Stuart Broad were spotted urinating on the pitch by Australian Journalists at the Kia Oval. The players later apologized for their behavior.
This incident takes us back to the late 1970s when Lillee headed to the crease with an aluminum bat, and Mike Brearly the then-England captain complained about it. Following the test, the laws of the game were amended to state that all bats must be made of wood.
In the 1932 Ashes series, Australian wicketkeeper Bert Oldfield was knocked unconscious by a bodyline ball from England's Harold Larwood. England called it "leg theory"; Australia called it "Bodyline"
The 'leg theory' involved the ball being bowled towards the body of the batsman in line with the leg stump. The rules were rewritten to limit the amount of fielders allowed behind square leg - effectively eliminating leg theory bowling.