Top 10 Youngest Billionaires In The World 2023

Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash
From Clemente Del Vecchio to Alexandra Andresen, know who are the billionaires in the list.
Following is a list of the top ten youngest billionaires in the world on November 25, according to Forbes. Check their age, source of wealth, net worth and more:
Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash
Age: 19
Source of wealth: Eyeglasses
Net worth: USD 4 Billion
Country: Italy
Photo Credit: Representative/Pexels
Age: 19
Source of wealth: Online Gaming
Net worth: USD 1.4 Billion
Country: South Korea
Photo Credit: Representative Image
Age: 21
Source of wealth: Drug Stores
Net worth: USD 2.5 Billion
Country: Germany
Photo Credit: Instagram
Age: 21
Source of wealth: Online Gaming
Net worth: USD 1.4 Billion
Country: South Korea
Photo Credit: Representational Image
Age: 22
Source of wealth: Eyeglasses
Net worth: USD 4 Billion
Country: Italy
Photo Credit: Representational Image
Age: 27
Source of wealth: Investments
Net worth: USD 1.5 Billion
Country: Norway
Photo Credit: Instagram/@alexandraandresen
Age: 28
Source of wealth: Eyeglasses
Net worth: USD 3.9 Billion
Country: Italy
Photo Credit: Instagram/@leonardo_mdv
Age: 28
Source of wealth: Investment
Net worth: USD 1.5 Billion
Country: Norway
Photo Credit: X/@Kgandresen
Age: 29
Source of wealth: E-commerce software
Net worth: USD 1.1 Billion
Country: United States
Photo Credit: Instagram/@ryantakesoff
Age: 30
Source of wealth: Fish farming
Net worth: USD 3.6 Billion
Country: Norway
Photo Credit: Instagram/@guswitzoe