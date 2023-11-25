Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash

Top 10 Youngest Billionaires In The World 2023

From Clemente Del Vecchio to Alexandra Andresen, know who are the billionaires in the list.

Updated On 01:39 PM IST, 25 Nov 2023

Following is a list of the top ten youngest billionaires in the world on November 25, according to Forbes. Check their age, source of wealth, net worth and more:

Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash

1. Clemente Del Vecchio

  • Age: 19

  • Source of wealth: Eyeglasses

  • Net worth: USD 4 Billion

  • Country: Italy

Photo Credit: Representative/Pexels

2. Kim Jung-youn

  • Age: 19

  • Source of wealth: Online Gaming

  • Net worth: USD 1.4 Billion

  • Country: South Korea

Photo Credit: Representative Image

3. Kevin David Lehmann

  • Age: 21

  • Source of wealth: Drug Stores

  • Net worth: USD 2.5 Billion

  • Country: Germany

Photo Credit: Instagram

4. Kim Jung-min

  • Age: 21

  • Source of wealth: Online Gaming

  • Net worth: USD 1.4 Billion

  • Country: South Korea

Photo Credit: Representational Image

5. Luca Del Vecchio

  • Age: 22

  • Source of wealth: Eyeglasses

  • Net worth: USD 4 Billion

  • Country: Italy

Photo Credit: Representational Image

6. Alexandra Andresen

  • Age: 27

  • Source of wealth: Investments

  • Net worth: USD 1.5 Billion

  • Country: Norway

Photo Credit: Instagram/@alexandraandresen

7. Leonardo Del Vecchio

  • Age: 28

  • Source of wealth: Eyeglasses

  • Net worth: USD 3.9 Billion

  • Country: Italy

Photo Credit: Instagram/@leonardo_mdv

8. Katharina Andresen

  • Age: 28

  • Source of wealth: Investment

  • Net worth: USD 1.5 Billion

  • Country: Norway

Photo Credit: X/@Kgandresen

9. Ryan Breslow

  • Age: 29

  • Source of wealth: E-commerce software

  • Net worth: USD 1.1 Billion

  • Country: United States

Photo Credit: Instagram/@ryantakesoff

10. Gustav Magnar Witzøe

  • Age: 30

  • Source of wealth: Fish farming

  • Net worth: USD 3.6 Billion

  • Country: Norway

Photo Credit: Instagram/@guswitzoe

