Top 10 Slowest Countries In The World - This Is Where India Ranks

Moneybarn, UK's leading lender of vehicle finance for the non-prime market has released this list.
Some of the factors used to determine these rankings were - average traffic speed, average no. of hours lost in congestion, average delay, average daily traffic flow which helped determine the Overall slow traffic score out of 10.
India was ranked as the 10th slowest nation in the world with a slow traffic score of 6.46 out of 10
Argentina ranked as the 9th slowest nation in the world with a slow traffic score of 6.46 out of 10
Chile ranked as the 8th slowest nation in the world with a slow traffic score of 6.49 out of 10
Belgium ranked as the 7th slowest nation in the world with a slow traffic score of 6.55 out of 10
Poland ranked as the 6th slowest nation in the world with a slow traffic score of 6.58 out of 10
Latvia ranked as the 5th slowest nation in the world with a slow traffic score of 6.73 out of 10
Mexico ranked as the 4th slowest nation in the world with a slow traffic score of 7.20 out of 10
Israel ranked as the 3rd slowest nation in the world with a slow traffic score of 7.35 out of 10
Romania ranked as the 2nd slowest nation in the world with a slow traffic score of 7.83 out of 10
Peru was revealed as the slowest country in the world with a slow traffic score of 8.45 out of 10.