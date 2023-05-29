Top 10 Slowest Countries In The World - This Is Where India Ranks

Moneybarn, UK's leading lender of vehicle finance for the non-prime market has released this list.

Updated On 9:30 PM IST

Some of the factors used to determine these rankings were - average traffic speed, average no. of hours lost in congestion, average delay, average daily traffic flow which helped determine the Overall slow traffic score out of 10.

10. India

India was ranked as the 10th slowest nation in the world with a slow traffic score of 6.46 out of 10

9. Argentina

Argentina ranked as the 9th slowest nation in the world with a slow traffic score of 6.46 out of 10

8. Chile

Chile ranked as the 8th slowest nation in the world with a slow traffic score of 6.49 out of 10

7. Belgium

Belgium ranked as the 7th slowest nation in the world with a slow traffic score of 6.55 out of 10

6. Poland

Poland ranked as the 6th slowest nation in the world with a slow traffic score of 6.58 out of 10

5. Latvia

Latvia ranked as the 5th slowest nation in the world with a slow traffic score of 6.73 out of 10

4. Mexico

Mexico ranked as the 4th slowest nation in the world with a slow traffic score of 7.20 out of 10

3. Israel

Israel ranked as the 3rd slowest nation in the world with a slow traffic score of 7.35 out of 10

2. Romania

Romania ranked as the 2nd slowest nation in the world with a slow traffic score of 7.83 out of 10

1. Peru

Peru was revealed as the slowest country in the world with a slow traffic score of 8.45 out of 10.

More Stories

Ambati Rayudu - IPL Career In Numbers

IPL 2023 Final Reserve Day Questions Answered Here!

Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 29
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe