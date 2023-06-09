The Global Peace Index ranks the safest and most peaceful countries in the world.
A total of 163 countries are featured in the GPI report, which ranks each country's level of safety or danger based upon 23 different indicators. Here are the top 10 safest countries in the world, according to 2022 Global Peace Index.
According to the Global Peace Index, Iceland is the safest country in the world for the 14th year in a row with a score of 1.107. (The lower the score the more peaceful the country)
New Zealand is the second-safest country in the world with a score of 1.269.
Ireland, with a score of 1.288 is the 3rd country on the list.
Denmark is the fourth safest country in the world with a score of 1.296.
Austria ranked as the fifth-safest country in the world for 2022.
Score: 1.3
Portugal ranks sixth in the most peaceful countries' rankings for 2022.
Score: 1.301
Slovenia, a country in Central Europe is on the 7th position in these rankings.
Score: 1.316
With a score of 1.318, Czech Republic is 8th rank country on the list.
This Asian country is 9th in the list of the safest countries in the world.
Score: 1.326
This East Asian country is the 10th safest country in the world with a score of 1.336