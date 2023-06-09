Top 10 Safest Countries In The World

The Global Peace Index ranks the safest and most peaceful countries in the world.

Updated On 5:13 PM IST

A total of 163 countries are featured in the GPI report, which ranks each country's level of safety or danger based upon 23 different indicators. Here are the top 10 safest countries in the world, according to 2022 Global Peace Index.

1. Iceland  

According to the Global Peace Index, Iceland is the safest country in the world for the 14th year in a row with a score of 1.107. (The lower the score the more peaceful the country)

2. New Zealand  

New Zealand is the second-safest country in the world with a score of 1.269.

3. Ireland  

Ireland, with a score of 1.288 is the 3rd country on the list.

4. Denmark

Denmark is the fourth safest country in the world with a score of 1.296.

5. Austria  

Austria ranked as the fifth-safest country in the world for 2022.

Score: 1.3

6. Portugal  

Portugal ranks sixth in the most peaceful countries' rankings for 2022.

Score: 1.301

7. Slovenia  

Slovenia, a country in Central Europe is on the 7th position in these rankings.

Score: 1.316

8. Czech Republic

With a score of 1.318, Czech Republic is 8th rank country on the list.

9. Singapore

This Asian country is 9th in the list of the safest countries in the world.

Score: 1.326

10. Japan  

This East Asian country is the 10th safest country in the world with a score of 1.336

More Stories

Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — June 9

Top 10 Engineering Colleges In India

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — June 9
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe