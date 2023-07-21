Top 10 Richest MLAs In India

Out of the 4001 MLAs analysed from State Assemblies, 88 are Billionaires. The 3 richest MLAs in the country are from Karnataka.

India's Richest MLAs

Advocacy group Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has released a report on the assets of Indian MLAs after analysing sitting MLAs from 28 State Assemblies and 2 Union Territories.

1. D K Shivakumar

Total Assets: 1413 crore+

Constituency: Kanakapura, Karnataka

Party: INC (Indian National Congress)

2. KH Puttaswamy Gowda

Total Assets: 1267 crore+

Constituency: Gauribidanur, Karnataka

Party: Independent

3. Priya Krishna

Total Assets: 1156 crore+

Constituency:

Party: INC (Indian National Congress)

4. Nara Chandrababu Naidu

Total Assets: 668 crore+

Constituency: Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh

Party: TDP (Telugu Desam Party)

5. Jayantibhai Somabhai Patel (J.S. Patel)

Total Assets: 661 crore+

Constituency: Mansa, Gujarat

Party: BJP (Bhartiya Janta Party)

6. Byrathi Suresh (SURESH B S)

Total Assets: 648 crore+

Constituency: Hebbal, Karnataka

Party: INC (Indian National Congress)

7. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Total Assets: 510 crore+

Constituency: Pulivendla, Andhra Pradesh

Party: YSRCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party)

8. Parag Shah

Total Assets: 500 crore+

Constituency: Ghatkopar East, Maharashtra

Party: BJP

9. T.s. Baba

Total Assets: 500 crore+

Constituency: Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh

Party: INC (Indian National Congress)

10. Mangal Prabhat Lodha

Total Assets: 441 crore+

Constituency: Malabar Hill, Maharashtra

Party: BJP

