Top 10 Richest MLAs In India

Out of the 4001 MLAs analysed from State Assemblies, 88 are Billionaires. The 3 richest MLAs in the country are from Karnataka.
Advocacy group Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has released a report on the assets of Indian MLAs after analysing sitting MLAs from 28 State Assemblies and 2 Union Territories.
Total Assets: 1413 crore+
Constituency: Kanakapura, Karnataka
Party: INC (Indian National Congress)
Total Assets: 1267 crore+
Constituency: Gauribidanur, Karnataka
Party: Independent
Total Assets: 1156 crore+
Constituency:
Party: INC (Indian National Congress)
Total Assets: 668 crore+
Constituency: Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh
Party: TDP (Telugu Desam Party)
Total Assets: 661 crore+
Constituency: Mansa, Gujarat
Party: BJP (Bhartiya Janta Party)
Total Assets: 648 crore+
Constituency: Hebbal, Karnataka
Party: INC (Indian National Congress)
Total Assets: 510 crore+
Constituency: Pulivendla, Andhra Pradesh
Party: YSRCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party)
Total Assets: 500 crore+
Constituency: Ghatkopar East, Maharashtra
Party: BJP
Total Assets: 500 crore+
Constituency: Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh
Party: INC (Indian National Congress)
Total Assets: 441 crore+
Constituency: Malabar Hill, Maharashtra
Party: BJP