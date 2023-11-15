Photo Credit: Pexels

Top 10 Most Visited AI Tools Over Last 12 Months

ChatGPT led with 14 billion visits, making up over 60% of the analyzed traffic.

Updated On 02:07 PM IST, 15 Nov 2023

The top 50 AI tools attracted over 24 billion visits between September 2022 and August 2023, according to a recent study by Writerbuddy. The AI industry saw an average of 2 billion visits monthly over the past year, with a surge to 3.3 billion in the last 6 months.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

10. Civitai (civitai.com)

  • Tool Category: Image Generator

  • Total Visits: 177.2M

  • Months Considered: 10

  • Avg Monthly Visits: 17.7M

Photo Credit: X/@HelloCivitai

9. Janitor (janitorai.com)

  • Tool Category: AI Chatbot

  • Total Visits: 192.4M

  • Months Considered: 4

  • Avg Monthly Visits: 48.1M

Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash

8. CapCut (capcut.com)

  • Tool Category: Video Generator

  • Total Visits: 203.8M

  • Months Considered: 12

  • Avg Monthly Visits: 17.M

Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash

7. NovelAI (novelai.net)

  • Tool Category: AI Writing

  • Total Visits: 238.7M

  • Months Considered: 12

  • Avg Monthly Visits: 19.9M

Photo Credit: X/@novelaiofficial

6. Google Bard (bard.google.com)

  • Tool Category: AI Chatbot

  • Total Visits: 241.6M

  • Months Considered: 7

  • Avg Monthly Visits: 34.5M

Photo Credit: Google Bard

5. Hugging Face (huggingface.co)

  • Tool Category: Data Science

  • Total Visits: 316.6M

  • Months Considered: 12

  • Avg Monthly Visits: 26.4M

Photo Credit: Hugging Face

4. Midjourney (midjourney.com)

  • Tool Category: Image Generator

  • Total Visits: 500.4M

  • Months Considered: 12

  • Avg Monthly Visits: 41.7M

Photo Credit: X/@ElixonXH

3. QuillBot (quillbot.com)

  • Tool Category: AI Writing

  • Total Visits: 1.1B

  • Months Considered: 12

  • Avg Monthly Visits:- 94.6M

Photo Credit: X/@TheQuillBot

2. Character AI (character.ai)

  • Tool Category: AI Chatbot

  • Total Visits: 3.8B

  • Months Considered: 12

  • Avg Monthly Visits: 318.8M

Photo Credit: X/@character_ai

1. ChatGPT (chat.openai.com)

  • Tool Category: AI Chatbot

  • Total Visits: 14.6B

  • Months Considered: 10

  • Avg Monthly Visits: 1.5B

Photo Credit: X/@sama

