Top 10 Most Visited AI Tools Over Last 12 Months

ChatGPT led with 14 billion visits, making up over 60% of the analyzed traffic.
The top 50 AI tools attracted over 24 billion visits between September 2022 and August 2023, according to a recent study by Writerbuddy. The AI industry saw an average of 2 billion visits monthly over the past year, with a surge to 3.3 billion in the last 6 months.
Tool Category: Image Generator
Total Visits: 177.2M
Months Considered: 10
Avg Monthly Visits: 17.7M
Tool Category: AI Chatbot
Total Visits: 192.4M
Months Considered: 4
Avg Monthly Visits: 48.1M
Tool Category: Video Generator
Total Visits: 203.8M
Months Considered: 12
Avg Monthly Visits: 17.M
Tool Category: AI Writing
Total Visits: 238.7M
Months Considered: 12
Avg Monthly Visits: 19.9M
Tool Category: AI Chatbot
Total Visits: 241.6M
Months Considered: 7
Avg Monthly Visits: 34.5M
Tool Category: Data Science
Total Visits: 316.6M
Months Considered: 12
Avg Monthly Visits: 26.4M
Tool Category: Image Generator
Total Visits: 500.4M
Months Considered: 12
Avg Monthly Visits: 41.7M
Tool Category: AI Writing
Total Visits: 1.1B
Months Considered: 12
Avg Monthly Visits:- 94.6M
Tool Category: AI Chatbot
Total Visits: 3.8B
Months Considered: 12
Avg Monthly Visits: 318.8M
Tool Category: AI Chatbot
Total Visits: 14.6B
Months Considered: 10
Avg Monthly Visits: 1.5B
