Top 10 Most Punctual Airports In The World

Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash
Two airports from India feature in the list of 'The most on-time Global Airports' for the month of September.
Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru has secured the top position as the world's most punctual airport for the past three consecutive months, according to Cirium's 'The On-Time Performance Monthly Report.'
Photo Credit: X/@narendramodi
On-Time Departure: 83.15%
Tracked Flights: 99.72%
Total Flights: 36,369
Average Departure Delay: 52
Routes Served: 119
Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash
On-Time Departure: 83.93%
Tracked Flights: 99.60%
Total Flights: 19,568
Average Departure Delay: 41
Routes Served: 168
Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash
On-Time Departure: 83.97%
Tracked Flights: 99.66%
Total Flights: 62,615
Average Departure Delay: 55
Routes Served: 213
Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash
On-Time Departure: 85.10%
Tracked Flights: 99.84%
Total Flights: 23,670
Average Departure Delay: 64
Routes Served: 110
Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash
On-Time Departure: 85.12%
Tracked Flights: 84.15%
Total Flights: 18,435
Average Departure Delay: 36
Routes Served: 111
Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash
On-Time Departure: 85.82%
Tracked Flights: 88.49%
Total Flights: 23,374
Average Departure Delay: 51
Routes Served: 96
Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash
On-Time Departure: 85.89%
Tracked Flights: 99.03%
Total Flights: 24,084
Average Departure Delay: 66
Routes Served: 132
Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash
On-Time Departure: 86.48%
Tracked Flights: 95.00%
Total Flights: 13,973
Average Depature Delay: 45
Routes Served: 76
Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash
On-Time Departure: 87.04%
Tracked Flights: 99.97%
Total Flights: 18,946
Average Depature Delay: 67
Routes Served: 95
Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash
On-Time Departure: 88.51%
Tracked Flights: 89.03%
Total Flights: 18,913
Average Depature Delay: 50
Routes Served: 88
Photo Credit: BQ Prime