Top 10 Most Punctual Airports In The World

Two airports from India feature in the list of 'The most on-time Global Airports' for the month of September.

Updated On 11:36 AM IST, 18 Oct 2023

Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru has secured the top position as the world's most punctual airport for the past three consecutive months, according to Cirium's 'The On-Time Performance Monthly Report.'

10. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)

  • On-Time Departure: 83.15%

  • Tracked Flights: 99.72%

  • Total Flights: 36,369

  • Average Departure Delay: 52

  • Routes Served: 119

9. Hamad International Airport (DOH)

  • On-Time Departure: 83.93%

  • Tracked Flights: 99.60%

  • Total Flights: 19,568

  • Average Departure Delay: 41

  • Routes Served: 168

8. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Internationational Airport (ATL)

  • On-Time Departure: 83.97%

  • Tracked Flights: 99.66%

  • Total Flights: 62,615

  • Average Departure Delay: 55

  • Routes Served: 213

7. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW)

  • On-Time Departure: 85.10%

  • Tracked Flights: 99.84%

  • Total Flights: 23,670

  • Average Departure Delay: 64

  • Routes Served: 110

6. Oslo Airport Gardermoen (OSL)

  • On-Time Departure: 85.12%

  • Tracked Flights: 84.15%

  • Total Flights: 18,435

  • Average Departure Delay: 36

  • Routes Served: 111

5. El Dorado International Airport (BOG)

  • On-Time Departure: 85.82%

  • Tracked Flights: 88.49%

  • Total Flights: 23,374

  • Average Departure Delay: 51

  • Routes Served: 96

4. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP)

  • On-Time Departure: 85.89%

  • Tracked Flights: 99.03%

  • Total Flights: 24,084

  • Average Departure Delay: 66

  • Routes Served: 132

3. Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (HYD)

  • On-Time Departure: 86.48%

  • Tracked Flights: 95.00%

  • Total Flights: 13,973

  • Average Depature Delay: 45

  • Routes Served: 76

2. Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)

  • On-Time Departure: 87.04%

  • Tracked Flights: 99.97%

  • Total Flights: 18,946

  • Average Depature Delay: 67

  • Routes Served: 95

1. Kempegowda International Airport (BLR)

  • On-Time Departure: 88.51%

  • Tracked Flights: 89.03%

  • Total Flights: 18,913

  • Average Depature Delay: 50

  • Routes Served: 88

