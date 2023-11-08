Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash

Top 10 'Most Generous Indians' As Per Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023

From Aziz Premji to Gautam Adani, here are the top 10 names on the list.

Updated On 11:32 AM IST, 08 Nov 2023

Youngest Philanthropist In 2023

EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023 finds 119 philanthropists (25 new entrants) who cumulatively donated Rs 8,445 crores - up by 59% compared to last year and 200% compared to 3 years ago. Nikhil Kamath, 37, co-founder of Zerodha, is the youngest philanthropist on the list this year. Kamath brothers donated Rs 110 crores this year.

Photo Credit: X/@nikhilkamathcio

1. Shiv Nadar And Family

IT major HCLTech Ltd.'s Shiv Nadar has retained his position as the 'most generous Indian' in 2023 as well, with a 76% jump in his donations at Rs 2,042 crore.

Primary Cause: Arts, Culture And Heritage

Photo Credit: hcltech.com

2. Azim Premji And Family

Wipro Ltd.'s Azim Premji's donations zoomed by 267% to Rs 1,774 crore.

Primary Cause: Education

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

3. Mukesh Ambani And Family

Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani donated Rs 376 crore in the year, which is an 8% decline. The Reliance Industries Ltd. chairman and managing director, who witnessed a 2% rise in fortune to Rs 8.08 lakh crore, continued to be the third most generous on the list.

Primary Cause: Healthcare

Photo Credit: X/@mipaltan

4. Kumar Mangalam Birla And Family

Kumar Mangalam Birla of the Aditya Birla Group retained his position as the fourth most generous Indian with donations of Rs 287 crore.

Primary Cause: Education

Photo Credit: Instagram/@ananyabirla

5. Gautam Adani And Family

Second richest Indian Gautam Adani climbed two spots to be the fifth generous Indian on the list, with a 50% rise in donations to Rs 285 crore.

Primary Cause: Education

Photo Credit: X/@gautam_adani

6. Bajaj Family

Donation: Rs 264 crore

Change (in %): 234

Primary Cause: Education

Company: Bajaj

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime

7. Anil Agarwal And Family

Donation: Rs 241 crore

Change (in %): 46%

Primary Cause: Healthcare

Company: Vedanta

Photo Credit: X/@AnilAgarwal_Ved

8. Nandan Nilekani

Donation: Rs 189 crore

Change (in %): 19%

Primary Cause: Ecosystem Building

Company: Infosys

Photo Credit: X/@NandanNilekani

9. Cyrus S Poonawalla And Adar Poonawalla

Donation: Rs 179 crore

Change (in %): 60%

Primary Cause: Healthcare

Company: Serum Institute of India

Photo Credit: Instagram/@natasha.poonawalla

10. Rohini Nilekani

Donation: Rs 170 crore

Change (in %): 41%

Primary Cause: Ecosystem Building

Company: Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies

Photo Credit: Rohini Nilekani Foundation

