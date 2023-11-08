Top 10 'Most Generous Indians' As Per Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023

Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash
From Aziz Premji to Gautam Adani, here are the top 10 names on the list.
EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023 finds 119 philanthropists (25 new entrants) who cumulatively donated Rs 8,445 crores - up by 59% compared to last year and 200% compared to 3 years ago. Nikhil Kamath, 37, co-founder of Zerodha, is the youngest philanthropist on the list this year. Kamath brothers donated Rs 110 crores this year.
IT major HCLTech Ltd.'s Shiv Nadar has retained his position as the 'most generous Indian' in 2023 as well, with a 76% jump in his donations at Rs 2,042 crore.
Primary Cause: Arts, Culture And Heritage
Wipro Ltd.'s Azim Premji's donations zoomed by 267% to Rs 1,774 crore.
Primary Cause: Education
Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani donated Rs 376 crore in the year, which is an 8% decline. The Reliance Industries Ltd. chairman and managing director, who witnessed a 2% rise in fortune to Rs 8.08 lakh crore, continued to be the third most generous on the list.
Primary Cause: Healthcare
Kumar Mangalam Birla of the Aditya Birla Group retained his position as the fourth most generous Indian with donations of Rs 287 crore.
Primary Cause: Education
Second richest Indian Gautam Adani climbed two spots to be the fifth generous Indian on the list, with a 50% rise in donations to Rs 285 crore.
Primary Cause: Education
Donation: Rs 264 crore
Change (in %): 234
Primary Cause: Education
Company: Bajaj
Donation: Rs 241 crore
Change (in %): 46%
Primary Cause: Healthcare
Company: Vedanta
Donation: Rs 189 crore
Change (in %): 19%
Primary Cause: Ecosystem Building
Company: Infosys
Donation: Rs 179 crore
Change (in %): 60%
Primary Cause: Healthcare
Company: Serum Institute of India
Donation: Rs 170 crore
Change (in %): 41%
Primary Cause: Ecosystem Building
Company: Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies
