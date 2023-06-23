Top 10 Most Competitive Job Markets In The World

A new job seeker in the market will find the most competition in the Middle East and California’s tech hubs.

Updated On 12:26 PM IST, 23 Jun 2023

List Of The World's Most Competitive Job Markets

Doha, Dubai and San Francisco are among the places that had the highest number of candidates per LinkedIn job posting in February, Bloomberg reported citing a study from online resume builder Resume.io.

To create its ranking, the company looked at 130 global cities and tracked how many applications were submitted to roles in the first week after they were advertised.

1. Doha, Qatar

Qatar’s dominance on the list is likely related to hosting the World Cup last year, Bloomberg report. Resume.io discovered that the average local LinkedIn job listing receives more applicants (399) within a week of being posted than any other global city.

2. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dubai claims the next-most competitive job market of any global city, with the average job listing racking up 282.9 applicants within a week.

3. Istanbul, Turkey

4. Johannesburg, South Africa 

5. Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

6. Madrid, Spain 

7. San Jose, CA, United States

8. Buenos Aires, Argentina

9. San Francisco, CA, United States

10. Tel-Aviv, Israel

