Top 10 Most Common Passwords Used In The World In 2023

Of the world’s 20 most common passwords, 17 can be cracked in less than a second.

Updated On 11:09 AM IST, 17 Nov 2023

NordPass has released the 5th edition of its most common passwords list. The list of passwords was compiled in partnership with independent researchers specialising in researching cyber security incidents. 

1. 123456

This is the top of the mind password which takes less than a second to crack it. This password has been used 45,24,867 times worldwide.

2. admin

This is the second most common password that takes less than a second to crack it and has been used 40,08,850 times.

3. 12345678

This is the third most common password used around the world. This has been used 13,71,152 times.

4. 123456789

This easy to remember password can be cracked within a second and it has been used 12,13,047 number of times.

5. 1234

Although, this is one is less creative, but is frequently used. 969,811 - The number of times this password has been used.

6. 12345

This happens to be one of the laziest numerical password combinations with less than a second's crack time and is used 7,28,414 number of times.

7. password

This password has been used 7,10,321 number of times in more than 35 countries.

8. 123

As per NordPass' research, this password has been used 5,28,086 number of times in different countries.

9. Aa123456

This password combo has been used 3,19,725 times across the globe.

10. 1234567890

This is yet another sluggish password combination that is used commonly. It has been used as many as 3,02,709 number of times around 35 countries.

