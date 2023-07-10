Top 10 Most Chaotic Airports In Europe

Bloomberg recently reported that European airports are likely to experience a surge in travelers in July and August.

Updated On 08:59 PM IST, 10 Jul 2023

AirHelp, a claims management company that promotes and enforces air passenger rights in cases of flight disruptions globally recently released a report sharing the most chaotic airports in Europe based on their disrupted flight percentages.

1. Gatwick Airport

London's Gatwick Airport is the worst with 54.08% of flights disrupted.

2. Humberto Delgado Airport

Lisbon's Humberto Delgado Airport is the second worst with 51.04% of flights disrupted.

3. Copenhagen Kastrup Airport

Denmark's biggest airport is third worst with 50.88% of flights disrupted.

4. Charles de Gaulle Airport

Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport is fourth worst with 50.60% of flights disrupted.

5. Antalya Airport

Turkey's Antalya Airport ranks fifth worst with 47.34% of flights disrupted.

6. Sabiha Gökçen International Airport

Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen International Airport ranks sixth worst with 46.85% of flights disrupted.

7. Leonardo da Vinci–Fiumicino Airport

Rome's Leonardo da Vinci–Fiumicino Airport ranks seventh worst with 44.05% of flights disrupted.

8. Manchester International Airport

England's Manchester Airport ranks eighth worst with 43.78% of flights disrupted.

9. Milan Malpensa Airport

Northern Italy's largest airport ranks ninth worst with 43.66% of flights disrupted.

10. Frankfurt International Airport

Germany's main international airport is the least worst with 42.99% of flights disrupted.

More Stories

15 Unexplored And Underrated Waterfalls In India

Top Eight Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 10

Hyundai Exter SUV Launched in India: Check Price, Specs And More
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe