Top 10 Most Chaotic Airports In Europe

Bloomberg recently reported that European airports are likely to experience a surge in travelers in July and August.
AirHelp, a claims management company that promotes and enforces air passenger rights in cases of flight disruptions globally recently released a report sharing the most chaotic airports in Europe based on their disrupted flight percentages.
London's Gatwick Airport is the worst with 54.08% of flights disrupted.
Lisbon's Humberto Delgado Airport is the second worst with 51.04% of flights disrupted.
Denmark's biggest airport is third worst with 50.88% of flights disrupted.
Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport is fourth worst with 50.60% of flights disrupted.
Turkey's Antalya Airport ranks fifth worst with 47.34% of flights disrupted.
Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen International Airport ranks sixth worst with 46.85% of flights disrupted.
Rome's Leonardo da Vinci–Fiumicino Airport ranks seventh worst with 44.05% of flights disrupted.
England's Manchester Airport ranks eighth worst with 43.78% of flights disrupted.
Northern Italy's largest airport ranks ninth worst with 43.66% of flights disrupted.
Germany's main international airport is the least worst with 42.99% of flights disrupted.