Top 10 Medical Colleges In India As Per NIRF Rankings 2023

Minister of State for Education and External Affairs, Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on June 5 released the India Rankings 2023, which implements the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) drafted for this purpose by the Ministry of Education in 2015. Here are the top 10 medical colleges in the country:

1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi has retained its 1st position in the Medical subject of the India Rankings since last six consecutive years, i.e., from 2018 to 2023.

Score: 94.32

2. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research

PGIMER Chandigarh has retained its 2nd position in the Medical subject of the India Rankings for last six consecutive years, i.e., from 2018 to 2023.

Score: 81.10

3. Christian Medical College

Christian Medical College and Hospital, Vellore has retained its 3rd position in the Medical subject of the India Rankings for last six consecutive years, i.e., from 2018 to 2023.

Score: 75.29

4. National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences

The National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) Bangalore retained its 4th position in the Medical subject of the India Rankings 2023 for the last four consecutive years, i.e. from 2020 to 2023.

Score: 72.46

5. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research stands at the 5th position in Medical subject of India Rankings 2023. It was ranked 6th in 2022

Location: Puducherry, Score: 72.10

6. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Location: Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, Score: 70.84

7. Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

Location: Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Score: 69.62

8. Banaras Hindu University

Location: Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Score: 68.75

9. Kasturba Medical College

Location: Manipal, Karnataka, Score: 66.19

10. Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology

Location: Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Score: 65.24

