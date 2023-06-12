Top 10 Management Colleges In India As Per NIRF Rankings

IIM Ahmedabad has once again retained the top spot on the list with a rating of 83.20.
NIRF Rankings 2023 were released by Union Minister Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on June 5. Here are the top 10 management institutes as per the rankings:
The Institute was established on December 11, 1961 and is the second IIM to be established in the country. IIM Ahmedabad retained its 1st position in Management subject of the India Rankings 2023 for the fourth consecutive years, i.e. from 2020 to 2023.
The Institute is the third IIM to be established in the country in 1973. The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore retained its 2nd position in the Management subject of the India Rankings 2023 for the fourth consecutive years, i.e. from 2020 to 2023.
IIM Kozhikode was established in 1997 in India. It is located in the Kunnamangalam area of Calicut, Kerala, spanning 112 acres of land. In the India Rankings 2023, IIM Kozhikode secured the 3rd position in the Management subject, improving from its previous rankings.
IIM Calcutta is a prestigious management institute in Kolkata, West Bengal. Established in 1961, it is ranked 4th in the India Rankings 2023 for Management, previously holding the 3rd position for seven consecutive years.
IIT Delhi is a prestigious public engineering and research institute located in Hauz Khas, New Delhi. Established in 1961, it is an Institute of National Importance. It ranks 5th in the Management Category in India Rankings 2023.
The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow retained its 6th position in the Management subject of the India Rankings 2023 for second consecutive year. The IIM Lucknow was ranked at 4th position for five consecutive years in the Management subject of the India Rankings from 2016 to 2020.
The National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), Mumbai stands at 7th position in India Rankings 2023. NITIE, Mumbai was ranked at 9th position in 2022, 12th position in 2017, 2020 and 2021 and at 14th position in 2018 in the Management subject of India Ranking.
IIM Indore is a renowned management institute in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Established in 1996, it offers top-quality education and training. It is ranked 8th in the India Rankings 2023 for management subjects and has consistently ranked among the top 11 from 2016 to 2022.
XLRI-Xavier School of Management is India's oldest business school, located in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. It is ranked 9th in the Management subject in the India Rankings 2023.
IIT Bombay is a prestigious public engineering institute in Mumbai. Established in 1958, it is ranked 10th in Management subject in India Rankings 2023. It was ranked at 5th position in 2018 & between 10th & 11th positions from 2019 to 2022 in management subject of India Rankings