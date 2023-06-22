Top 10 Liveable Cities In The World

The list is released by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), a sister organisation to The Economist.
The EIU ranked 173 cities around the world on a number of significant factors, including health care, education, stability, infrastructure and environment. These are the world's most liveable cities for 2023:
Vienna topped the rankings for 2023, owing to its winning combination of stability, good culture and entertainment, reliable infrastructure, and exemplary education and health services. It has occupied this position regularly over the past several years, with only the covid-19 pandemic causing the city to vacate its place at the top spot.
Copenhagen, like Vienna is another frequent high performer that has kept its position in second place from last year.
Melbourne and Sydney have moved up to fill spots claimed last year by western European cities such as Frankfurt and Amsterdam.
The Australian cities, which bounced up and down the rankings during the pandemic, are now in third and fourth place.
In the Canadian cities of Vancouver, Calgary (joint 7th) and Toronto (9th), scores for stability are up compared with last year, when these cities were impacted by anti-vaccine protests.
In the Swiss cities of Zurich and Geneva (joint 7th), education category scores have risen since last year, the report said.
The end of covid-related restrictions has given a small boost to the culture and environment ratings of the Japanese city of Osaka.