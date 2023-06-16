Top 10 Law Colleges In India As Per NIRF Rankings 2023

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) tops the list. Check the other institutions
The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for 2023 were released by Minister of State for Education and External Affairs, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh. Here is a list of the top 10 law colleges in India based on the NIRF rankings for 2023.
The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bengaluru retained its 1st position in the Law subject of the India Rankings 2023 for the sixth consecutive years, i.e., from 2018 to 2023.
Score: 80.52
The National Law University, Delhi retained its 2nd position in the Law subject of the India Rankings 2023 for the sixth consecutive years, i.e., from 2018 to 2023.
Score: 73.91
The NALSAR University of Law reclaimed its 3rd position in the Law subject of the India Rankings 2023. It was ranked at 3rd position for four consecutive years, i.e., from 2018 to 2021. It was ranked at 4th position in the Law subject of the India Rankings 2022.
Score: 73.76
The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences stands at the 4th position in Law subject in India Rankings 2023. It was ranked between 4th to 7th positions in the Law subject of the India Rankings from 2018 to 2022. Score: 69.34
Jamia Millia Islamia stands at the 5th position in Law subject in India Rankings 2023. Score: 68.30
Symbiosis Law School in Pune, Maharashtra ranks 6th with a score of 66.67.
Gujarat National Law University in Gandhinagar is 7th in the list of top 10 law colleges in the country with a score of 65.69.
Siksha `O` Anusandhan in Odisha's Bhubaneswar is on the 8th position with a score of 64.04.
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur is on the 9th position in Law subject in India Rankings 2023. Score: 62.20
With a score of 61.05, Babasheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow is 10th in the list of top 10 law colleges in the country.