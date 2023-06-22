Top 10 Indian Companies That Paid Highest Tax In FY 2023

From Mukesh Ambani's RIL to Axis Bank, these Indian companies paid a remarkable amount of tax in FY 2023.
According to Bloomberg, here is the list of top 10 Indian companies that have paid an astonishing tax amount totaling to Rs 1.25 lakh crore to the government in FY 2023.
Axis Bank paid a substantial sum of Rs 7,703 crore in taxes during the financial year 2022-23.
Infosys paid a total sum of Rs 9214 crore in taxes during the financial year 2022-23
Coal India paid a total sum of Rs 9876 crore in taxes during the financial year 2022-23
Tata Steel paid a total sum of Rs 10160 crore in taxes during the financial year 2022-23
ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) paid a total sum of Rs 10273 crore in taxes during the financial year 2022-23
ICICI Bank paid a total sum of Rs 11793 crore in taxes during the financial year 2022-23
TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) paid a total sum of Rs 14604 crore in taxes during the financial year 2022-23
HDFC Bank paid a total sum of Rs 15350 crore in taxes during the financial year 2022-23
SBI (State Bank Of India) paid a total sum of Rs 17649 crore in taxes during the financial year 2022-23
RIL (Reliance Industries) paid the highest tax with a total sum of Rs 20713 crore in taxes during the financial year 2022-23