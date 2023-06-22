Top 10 Indian Companies That Paid Highest Tax In FY 2023

From Mukesh Ambani's RIL to Axis Bank, these Indian companies paid a remarkable amount of tax in FY 2023.

Updated On 07:08 PM IST, 22 Jun 2023

According to Bloomberg, here is the list of top 10 Indian companies that have paid an astonishing tax amount totaling to Rs 1.25 lakh crore to the government in FY 2023.

10th Position

Axis Bank paid a substantial sum of Rs 7,703 crore in taxes during the financial year 2022-23.

9th Position

Infosys paid a total sum of Rs 9214 crore in taxes during the financial year 2022-23

8th Position

Coal India paid a total sum of Rs 9876 crore in taxes during the financial year 2022-23

7th Position

Tata Steel paid a total sum of Rs 10160 crore in taxes during the financial year 2022-23

6th Position

ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) paid a total sum of Rs 10273 crore in taxes during the financial year 2022-23

5th Position

ICICI Bank paid a total sum of Rs 11793 crore in taxes during the financial year 2022-23

4th Position

TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) paid a total sum of Rs 14604 crore in taxes during the financial year 2022-23

3rd Position

HDFC Bank paid a total sum of Rs 15350 crore in taxes during the financial year 2022-23

2nd Position

SBI (State Bank Of India) paid a total sum of Rs 17649 crore in taxes during the financial year 2022-23

1st Position

RIL (Reliance Industries) paid the highest tax with a total sum of Rs 20713 crore in taxes during the financial year 2022-23

More Stories

Top 10 Liveable Cities In The World

7 5G Mobile Phones To Buy Under ₹25,000 In India

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — June 22
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe