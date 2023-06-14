These Are The 9 Hottest Cities In India On June 14

As India awaits for the arrival of Monsoon, several regions in the country are suffering from extreme heatwaves.
Private weather forecaster Skymet has shared a tweet revealing the top hottest places in India as on June 14.
The city of Jhansi, located in Uttar Pradesh, bore the brunt of the scorching heatwave as the mercury shot up to a sweltering 45.9 degrees Celsius.
Prayagraj, also known as Allahabad is experiencing scorching temperature of 45.4 degrees Celsius, adding to the blistering heatwave prevailing across the state of Uttar Pradesh
The historical city of Khajuraho, situated in Madhya Pradesh, witnessed scathing heat as the temperature peaked at 45.2 degrees Celsius, leaving residents seeking respite from the oppressive weather.
The mercury rose to a scorching 44.6 degrees Celsius, contributing to the severity of the heatwave prevalent in the region.
Even the relatively cooler state of Himachal Pradesh was not spared from the intense heatwave, as Hamirpur registered a scorching 44.5 degrees Celsius.
The holy city of Varanasi, located in Uttar Pradesh, experienced scorching temperatures of 44.5 degrees Celsius.
The city of Sambalpur in Odisha witnessed scorching temperatures of 44.3 degrees Celsius, intensifying the heatwave prevailing in the region and posing challenges for the citizens.
Medininagar, situated in Jharkhand, faced soaring temperatures of 44.2 degrees Celsius, making it one of the hottest places in the country on June 14th.
The Andhra Pradesh city recorded temperatures of 44.0 degrees Celsius.