Top 10 Hotels In The World, According To Tripadvisor

Fewer than 1% of Tripadvisor’s 8 million listings are awarded Best of the Best, the travel platform said.
Online travel platform Tripadvisor has announced the winners of its 2023 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Hotel Awards. Here are the 2023 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Top Hotels
This Taj’s crown has 78 grand luxurious rooms and suites around Rajasthan’s royal heritage. Traditional royal feast under crystal chandeliers, authentic hand-carved design interiors in one place.
5-star luxury resort with 90 exclusively furnished rooms around turquoise waters, a vibrant natural reef, and a private island experience with 24-hour concierge and room service.
One-of-a-kind luxurious French experience around 34 meticulously designed and furnished rooms that spread personalized aromas. A perfect location to explore the beauty of the mountain town of Gramoda.
The highest hotel in the capital city offering a perfect blend of the UK’s heritage and contemporary lifestyle. Walk through the streets around the hotel to discover UK’s food, culture, and history.
Stay at the highest hotel in the world occupying 102-118 floorspace. Sleep with an amazing city view and wake up to a scenic harbour view. Eat at Michelin-stared restaurants and late-night drinks at the rooftop bar.
This is the world’s tallest hotel and it overlooks the Business Bay area in Dubai. This 5-star ultra-luxurious hotel is the best place for business meetings and tourists with restaurants, bars, health clubs and spas.
Well-designed rooms with authentic Ottoman touch and located at the intersection of the old city. All 39 rooms of the hotel are well-equipped and offer popular Turkish hospitality, cuisine, and services.
Situated on the beachfront, this 5-star hotel gives a perfect glimpse of the long sandy beach and the ultra-cool Mediterranean-style interiors. It has 411 rooms, 10 bars, 8 restaurants, and pools.
Experience the luxurious and vibrant lifestyle at Spain’s sun-drenched Costa Del Sol. A lavish stay that’s unforgettable with a carefree ambience that allows tourists to explore scenic beauty and food.
This 149-room luxurious hotel gives an eye-pleasing view of the untouched river valley and bamboo forests of Payangan. It is spread across 11 hectares.