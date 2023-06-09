Top 10 Engineering Colleges In India

NIRF Rankings 2023 were announced by Union Minister Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on June 5.

Updated On 5:00 PM IST

NIRF Rankings 2023 were announced by Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, the Minister of State for Education and External Affairs on June 5. Here are the Top 10 Institutions in Engineering according to NIRF.

1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras

IIT Madras retained its 1st position in Engineering subject of the India Rankings 2023 for the eighth consecutive year, i.e. from 2016 to 2023.

Location: Chennai, Score: 89.79

2. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

IIT Delhi retained its 2nd position in the Engineering Category of the India Rankings 2023 for five consecutive years, i.e. from 2019 to 2023.

Location: New Delhi, Score: 87.09

3. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

IIT Bombay retained its 3rd position in Engineering Category of the India Rankings 2023 for the fifth consecutive year, i.e. from 2019 to 2023.

Location: Mumbai, Score: 80.74

4. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

IIT Kanpur retained its 4th position in Engineering subject in the India Rankings 2023 for the fourth consecutive year, i.e. from 2020 to 2023.

Location: Kanpur, Score: 80.65

5. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

IIT Roorkee stands at 5th position in Engineering subject of the India Rankings 2023.

Location: Roorkee, Uttarakhand, Score: 75.64

6. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur stands at 6th position in Engineering subject of the India Rankings 2023. It was ranked at 5th position for three consecutive years, i.e. from 2020 to 2022.

Location: Kharagpur, Score: 73.76

7. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

IIT Guwahati stands at 7th position in Engineering subject of the India Rankings 2023. It was ranked at 7th position for six consecutive years, i.e. from 2017 to 2022.

Location: Guwahati, Score: 70.32

8. Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

IIT Hyderabad stands at 8th position in Engineering subject of the India Rankings 2023. The institute retained its 8th position in Engineering subject of the India Rankings for three consecutive years, i.e. from 2019 to 2021.

Location: Hyderabad, Score: 70.28

9. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Tiruchirappalli stands at 9th position in Engineering subject in India Rankings 2023. It was ranked at 8th position in 2022.

Location: Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, Source: 69.71

10. Jadavpur University

Jadavpur University stands at the 10th position in Engineering subject of the India Rankings 2023. It was ranked between 9th and 17th position between 2017 and 2022.

Location: Kolkata, Score: 67.04

