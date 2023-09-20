Top 10 Cybercrime Epicenters In India

These districts, 6 of them from Jharkhand, are the top contributors to cybercrime in India.
The findings have been mentioned by the Future Crime Research Foundation (FCRF), a non-profit start-up incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Kanpur, in its latest comprehensive whitepaper 'A Deep Dive into Cybercrime Trends Impacting India'.
High cybercrime rate in Bharatpur may be attributed to its proximity to major urban centers like Delhi and Jaipur, making it a potential hub for cybercriminal activities.
Contribution to cybercrime: 18%
Mathura's significant cybercrime rate could be linked to its status as a prominent tourist destination and the associated financial transactions, making it an attractive target for cybercriminals.
Contribution to cybercrime: 12%
Nuh's elevated cybercrime rate may be influenced by its proximity to the National Capital Region (NCR), which attracts both cybercriminals and potential victims.
Contribution to cybercrime: 11%
Deoghar's cybercrime rate could be linked to insufficient law enforcement resources and a lack of specialized cybercrime units.
Contribution to cybercrime: 10%
Jamtara is infamous as a hub for cybercriminal activities, particularly related to online fraud and phishing.
Contribution to cybercrime: 9.6%
Gurgaon's high cybercrime rate is likely influenced by its status as a major corporate and IT hub, making it an attractive target for cybercriminals seeking valuable data or financial gains.
Contribution to cybercrime: 8.1%
Alwar's moderate cybercrime rate could be attributed to its location between Delhi and Rajasthan, making it a potential transit point for cybercriminals.
Contribution to cybercrime: 5.1%
Bokaro's cybercrime rate might be associated with a lack of specialized cybercrime units and resources for law enforcement agencies.
Contribution to cybercrime: 2.4%
Karma Tand's cybercrime rate may be influenced by its proximity to other districts with higher cybercrime rates, facilitating the spread of cybercriminal activities.
Contribution to cybercrime: 2.4%
Giridih's cybercrime rate could be linked to its relatively remote location and limited law enforcement presence, making it an attractive location for cybercriminal operations.
Contribution to cybercrime: 2.3%